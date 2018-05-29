Girl Scouts receive highest honor – GOLD AWARD

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida held the annual Girl Scout Highest Awards Ceremony celebrating the amazing accomplishments of 18 girls who have earned their Gold Award and 41 that have earned Silver Awards.

The recipients are inspiring leaders whose Gold Award projects are impacting the worlds of STEM, education, agriculture, medicine, and more on a local, national, and global level. The event was attended by alumnae, volunteers, leadership and families.