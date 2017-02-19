The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau has unveiled three editions of its artful in-room and by-request publication that showcases Greater Miami and the Beaches’ ever-expanding and constantly evolving offer of one-of-a-kind attractions, world-class dining, and incomparable entertainment that lure more than 40 million travelers every year.

The 2017 Vacation Planner/Visitors Guide and Travel Planner, produced in partnership with HCP Media, a division of McClatchy, comprises Miami’s most definitive and comprehensive guide to the best of Greater Miami and the Beaches.

“We hope these publications inspire you to discover and explore more of our community — the list of things to see and do in Miami is virtually endless,” said William D. Talbert III, CDME, president and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB).

“As the official destination sales and marketing organization for Greater Miami & The Beaches, the GMCVB is pleased to partner with HCP Media in producing our award-winning publications that reflect the diversity, heritage and vibrant essence of our international community,” he added.

“The focus for this year’s highly anticipated redesign has been the neighborhoods,” said Marisa Beazel, president and publisher of HCP Media. “As an award-winning custom publishing company we have aligned our efforts with the GMCVB’s mission to showcase the richness and diversity of Greater Miami’s unique neighborhoods. We restructured the 2017 editions so that this award-winning travel guide is now an even more efficient and targeted vehicle for reaching visitors while they’re in the process of deciding where to shop, dine and sightsee.”

The new 2017 Vacation Planner/Visitors Guide and Travel Planner feature 240 pages of rich content and stunning photography. Part of the new publishing initiative for the 2017 editions included a total of 20 self-contained neighborhood sections.

From Miami Beach and Wynwood to Historic Overtown and Little Havana, HCP Media transformed each neighborhood section into a distinctive space that truly captures each area’s unique qualities and unmistakable flavor through thoughtful and strategic changes in editorial content, photography selection and overall design.

For a vacation guide visit the website at www.MiamiandBeaches.com or call 1-888-76-Miami (US/Canada only) or 305-447-7777. To reach the GMCVB offices dial 305-539-3000. Meeting planners may call 1-800-933-8448 (US/Canada only) or 305-539-3071 or visit www.MiamiMeetings.com.