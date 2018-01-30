Grand Opening of the First Recording Studio in a School with Commissioner Joe A. Martinez

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez will celebrate the grand opening of the José Milton Foundation Recording Studio at Miami Arts Studio (MAS) 6-12 at Zelda Glazer, 15015 SW 24th Street, on Wednesday, January 31 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The recording studio is the first of its kind in a school.

The event will feature student performances, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the studio.

Commissioner Martinez was instrumental in making the studio a reality. While attending a concert at the FIU Wertheim Performing Arts Center performed by the students from MAS 6-12 at Zelda Glazer, an arts magnet school, Commissioner Martinez witnessed the students’ incredible talent and recognized how bright the future can be for them if given the right tools to pursue their abilities. That performance led Commissioner Martinez to think about how much more talent is out there. He realized that many children are not able to afford studio time as the cost for this can exceed $500 per hour or more. Commissioner Martinez approached Principal Balsera and School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho with the idea of creating the recording studio, and Miami-Dade School Board member Dr. Marta Pérez sponsored the initiative. The Jose Milton Foundation donated $100,000 for the studio and support an artist-in-residence who will work with students to produce, record and distribute their music.

The José Milton Foundation works to continue the legacy of founder and family patriarch Architect José Milton, reflecting his entrepreneurial spirit, generosity, common sense, determination, fiscal responsibility and love for South Florida with its rich cultural diversity and boundless potential. Mr. Milton understood the value of education and commitment in a society free from government oppression. He created the José Milton Foundation with the wish that his legacy support programs and organizations in South Florida that improve quality of living, with a special focus on education, research, and healthcare.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez

WHAT: Grand Opening of José Milton Foundation Recording Studio

WHEN: January 31, 2018, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer, 15015 SW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33185