We can ignore the signs as long as we choose but the effects of aging are inevitable; skin begins to sag, deep creases form, and fat and volume are lost. It is important to begin a good skincare regimen (and keep it up) early on in the aging process. While there are multiple non-surgical options to help avoid the signs of aging, there comes a point in our lives when time and gravity begin to win the game of youth.

One way to reverse the visible signs of aging of the face and neck is to undergo a face and neck lift, a procedure performed to tighten the skin and deeper tissues around the face and neck. Because tightening the facial skin and underlying structures will not replace the volume that is lost, fat grafting can often be performed to transfer fat cells from unwanted areas to areas of the face that are deficient.

For this procedure, I prefer to make my incisions behind the hairline (as opposed to right at the hairline), around the ear, and under the chin for the necklift portion, to lessen the visibility of redness at the incision site. The skin is then re-draped while I reposition and tighten the underlying muscle and connective tissues. Some fat may be removed along with the excess skin as well.

Within two-three weeks of the procedure patients can expect to be back to normal, although it may take a few months for swelling and redness of incision to completely subside.

Over the years, the face lift procedure has changed from simple skin lifting and tightening to more complex techniques addressing more of the underlying issues such as tissue support and volume replacement. Having been in practice for over 25 years, I enjoy using new techniques to achieve the best and most natural results for my patients.

Reversing the effects of gravity and aging to restore a more youthful contour to the face and neck, a face and neck lift is a procedure that will always result in more confident and happy patient!

Full Face and Neck Lift w/ Dr. Michael Kelly

Dr. Kelly’s Skincare Recommendation

Formulated with a maximized concentration of lipids, SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 works to restore the skin’s external barrier and support natural self-repair. Backed by science SkinCeuticals products result in improved appearances. Because of this, I recommend Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 to all of my face lift patients!

Miami Plastic Surgery and Med Spa | 305.595.2969 | info@miamiplasticsurgery.com | www.miamiplasticsurgery.com