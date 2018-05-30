Greystone announces $30M one-of-a-kind skilled nursing facility opening in Kendall

Greystone Healthcare Management, an industry-leading healthcare management company, announces the opening of its newest skilled nursing facility in Kendall this fall. Greystone has invested $30 M into this innovative center that will feature an array of medical services as well as specialized orthopedic, cardiac and stroke rehabilitation programs.

Located at 5280 S.W. 157th Avenue in Miami, the new resort-style facility promises to offer the most effective, state-of-the-art care in a healing environment designed to promote health and wellness.

Greystone Healthcare Management manages 28 facilities throughout Florida. The Kendall location will represent the fourth health and rehabilitation center in South Florida.

“As in all our centers, the goal is to facilitate rapid recovery and to restore the quality of life to patients and residents,” said Kimberly Pero, regional vice president, South Florida Region, Greystone Healthcare Management. “Kendall Lakes was designed with this mission in mind, and experience tells us that in addition to the outstanding quality of care, an exceptional environment plays a significant role in renewing a sense of well-being and restoring hope.”

The Kendall Lakes Health and Rehabilitation Center will consist of 150 beds in 64 private transitional suites and 44 residential suites occupying more than 96,000 square feet. The lush tropical courtyard will feature an occupational therapy mobility garden, with tranquil water structures and foliage that will create a unique setting allowing patients and residents to benefit from the wonderful elements of a healthcare resort.

Within the spacious facility are two leading edge rehabilitation gyms along with a therapy gym, as well as a movie cinema. Dining and common areas are resort-like; bistro and outdoor dining services will be available. All the amenities, inside and out, reflect the philosophy that relaxation and healing substantially add to the quality of life.

In addition, the Kendall campus is smoke-free, so patients, residents and visitors will always have the opportunity to breathe fresh air.

Greystone’s Kendall Lakes Health and Rehabilitation Center was designed by Architectural Concepts, Inc., out of Largo, Florida, one of the foremost design companies focused on assisted living facilities, senior communities and skilled nursing facilities. Every detail that can aid in the recovery of patients, and provide for an excellent quality of life for residents was considered.

“We are looking forward to opening in this vibrant and important neighborhood, and serving the needs of the Kendall-area community,” said Pero. “The new facility is unmatched to anything in the vicinity and we know patients and residents in the region will benefit tremendously from our services.”

Once opened, the Kendall campus will have a staff of approximately 250 medical professionals and administrators.

For more information, contact Jessica Maglione at 813-557-5643.