Gulliver Preparatory Biology Teacher Completes Exploratory Trip To The Galapagos Islands

In recognition of her commitment to geographic education, Ms. Odife, along with 34 other highly respected educators from the United States and Canada, was selected as a National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellow and as a member of the 11th group of Lindblad Expeditions, beginning the journey of a lifetime.

Ms. Odife’s journey began in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where she and the rest of the National Geographic Teacher Fellows boarded the National Geographic Endeavor II to begin their journey. The group then traveled to various stops along the Galapagos Islands including Baltra Island, Santa Cruz, North Seymour Island, Fernandina Island, Isabela Island, Santiago Island, Santa Cruz Island, and San Cristobal Island. These exotic locations allowed Ms. Odife the chance to see exotic and endangered animals, volcanic rock formations, and vast ocean wildlife. From rigorous hikes to a challenging, 1000-yard swim, the trip opened Ms. Odife to a new realm of experiences for her to draw inspiration from for her 2017-2018 lesson plans.

Ms. Odife plans to use her Galapagos experience to study ecosystems and their conservation efforts. Her students will then study local ecosystems and draw comparisons in terms of management and conservation efforts, with the goal of enacting change by modifying and challenging current policies and proposals. Ms. Odife’s lesson plans will be shared with The National Geographic Education community.

If you would like more information, you can visit Ms. Odife’s Tour Builder website, which details the stops along her adventure.