Gulliver Preparatory student represents Ukraine at Miss Universe competition

Gulliver senior Yana Krasnikova, 18, from Kiev, Ukraine, represented her home country at the international finals of Miss Universe on Sunday, Nov. 26. More than 100 countries were represented at the competition.

As a child, Krasnikova had a passion for singing, and since then music always has been an integral part of her life. During the Miss Ukraine Universe competition she sang the anthem of Ukraine in both the Ukrainian and English languages.

Krasnikova speaks multiple languages including Russian, Ukranian, English, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Italian, three of which she currently is studying at Gulliver. She believes that speaking to a person in their native language helps to create a special bond.

Krasnikova, in her senior year at Gulliver Preparatory, is an International Baccalaureate Programme (IB) Diploma Candidate. The IB Diploma Programme is offered by select high schools worldwide and aims to develop students who have excellent breadth and depth of knowledge — students who flourish physically, intellectually, emotionally and ethically.

Also a talented model, Krasnikova is working as a co-author on a book about Ukrainian celebrities in Hollywood and has a deep passion for traveling and learning new cultures. Her dream is to be a woman of the world and to establish an organization that will help children achieve their full potential in sports, science and art.

“Gulliver exudes a culture of empowerment and positive energy that has truly inspired me to want to help young children develop their talents,” Krasnikova said. “I know firsthand the importance of a quality education and having a place to learn and grow as a whole person, and I hope that one day I can help children to also have these opportunities.”