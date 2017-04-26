Less than three years after its Kendall branch was similarly overhauled, Gus Machado Ford of Hialeah unveiled more than $2 million in renovations of its own with a grand reopening on April 20.

Remodeled in accordance with Ford’s new Trustmark design standards, the improved dealership and service center is now among the first in Florida to boast the automotive company’s most up-to-date features and amenities.



“We have a brand-new store and service facility, and the reception from our guests and staff has been great,” said Victor Benitez, partner and longtime general manager at Gus Machado Ford of Hialeah. “Today’s market demands a lot. Everybody wants to come to a new store, to go where it’s new. If we want to remain competitive in today’s market, we must do everything to ensure customers have the best experience possible. You can only make one good first impression.”



The longstanding location on West 49th Street and 12th Avenue boasts functional and decorative upgrades. The building’s façade was redesigned and replaced with aluminum metal clad paneling. Similarly, the showroom was refitted with metal and wood panels in its offices and reception desk, energy-efficient LED lighting, refurbished bathrooms and an updated parts counter.



The service lounge has also been refurbished. Customers can partake of a variety of food and beverages in the Gus Machado Café while their vehicles are being serviced. Technicians working on their vehicles can now do so more quickly and comfortably; the service shop floor has been thoroughly renovated with better ambiance and equipment.



“We know customers value their time, and this new design will get them in and out quicker,” said Machado. “Our priority in life is to remember that the customer is a guest. Whether it’s for service or buying a new or used vehicle, our beautiful new facility will make them feel at home.”



A lifelong car enthusiast, Gus Machado moved to the United States as a teenager to attend military school and purchased his first car-related business, a Sinclair Oil gas station, in 1956. A year later, he began buying and selling used cars until he’d saved enough to buy his first dealership in 1982. In 1984, he opened Gus Machado Ford of Hialeah. Today, he employs more than 250 people and is the only Ford dealer in South Florida with locations in Kendall and Hialeah.

The dealership has twice won the Ford President’s Award, which recognizes dealers who exceed customer expectations every day in every department. In 2011 Machado was one of only six dealers in the world to receive the Salute to Dealers Award, which recognizes dealers who excel in customer relations and make great contributions to the community. The Gus Machado Foundation supports hundreds of civic organizations and charitable endeavors annually.

“We are proud members of our community,” said Benitez, who is celebrating his 30th year with the company. “Gus Machado Ford is a landmark in Hialeah. When people go from one place to another, they say things like, ‘I’m two blocks north of Gus Machado’ and ‘When you get to Gus Machado, make a right turn.’ We have deep roots here. Hopefully, we’ll be here for another 30 years.”

Gus Machado Ford of Hialeah is located at 1200 W 49th St. For more information, call 786-393-6499 or visit www.GusMachadoFordofHialeah.com.