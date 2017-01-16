HCA East Florida has announced that Brandon Haushalter will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Kendall Regional Medical Center, effective November 14th.

Haushalter replaces Scott Cihak who was promoted to HCA’s TriStar Centennial Medical Center, in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Brandon brings strong experience as a hospital CEO and demonstrated track record of organizational performance,” said Michael Joseph, President and CEO of HCA East Florida.

“I am excited to join such a high quality organization. Kendall has experienced tremendous success in recent years and I look forward to continuing this growth by working collaboratively with the medical staff, employees and community,” said Haushalter.

Before joining Kendall Regional Medical Center, Haushalter served as CEO Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia and CEO of Bluffton Regional in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He also served in various progressive hospital leadership positions in Richmond, Virginia, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Birmingham, Alabama.

He received his Bachelor’s degree from Birmingham-Southern College and completed his Masters in Health Administration and Masters in Business Administration at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Brandon is a native of Pensacola, Florida and is the father of two boys. Brandon’s wife, Kristin is a practicing dermatologist.

Kendall Regional Medical Center is a facility of HCA East Florida. HCA East Florida is the largest healthcare system in Eastern Florida and an affiliate of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA). HCA East Florida has 14 hospitals, multiple ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, imaging centers and free standing emergency care facilities, as well as a supply chain center and an integrated regional lab. Together, HCA East Florida employs more than 18,000 employees and has nearly 7,000 physicians on staff. For more information, visit HCAEastFlorida.com.