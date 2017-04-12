The Miami HEAT will host Fan Appreciation Night at AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, April 12th when they take on the Washington Wizards for the final game of the regular season. Fan Appreciation Night activities will include:

An exclusive giveaway of autographed Miami HEAT player shoes and other merchandise

Glen Rice autograph signing for Miami HEAT fans pre-game from 7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. at the Kia display in section 111 on the Main Concourse

at the Kia display in section 111 on the Main Concourse Alonzo Mourning exclusive American Express post-game meet-and-greet on the XFINITY East Plaza for American Express card members

A special Buy One Get One 50% off Fan Appreciation Night sale of all New Era 5 th and Ocean tees and hats at all Miami HEAT Store locations

and Ocean tees and hats at all Miami HEAT Store locations Bud Light Beer Garden on the XFINITY East Plaza exclusively for Miami HEAT Season Ticket Members beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Miami HEAT Scholarship presented by BankUnited presentation during half time of the game

Hoop and Ball arena giveaway presented by the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida

Doors for Fan Appreciation Night open at 6:30 p.m. on the XFINITY East Plaza and all other doors open at 7:00 p.m. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. 601 will open at 6:30 p.m. and offer Ladies Night drink specials.

For more information or to purchase tickets to Fan Appreciation Night, please visit HEAT.com