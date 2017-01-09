Commissioner Souto would like to inform all residents of improvements to the West Dade Regional Library and Francisco Human Rights Park parking lot and to the Miguel Angel Loredo Domino Pavilion in Francisco Human Rights Park. The re-pavement of the parking lot of the West Dade Regional Library and Francisco Human Rights Park is now underway.

The Miami-Dade Public Library System and Department of Transportation and Public Works have partnered on a parking lot improvement project at the West Dade Regional Library in coordination with the District 10 Commissioner’s Office. This project will involve complete resurfacing of the parking lot and driveways throughout the complex, drainage improvements, pavement markings, and repair of sidewalks and curbs. The project is expected to be completed by the end of January and is part of MDPLS’ ongoing efforts to improve the customer experience inside and outside library facilities.

Commissioner Souto has also asked for the pressure cleaning of the Miguel Angel Loredo Domino Pavilion in the Francisco Human Rights Park. In 2012, Commissioner Souto passed a resolution to rename the Domino Pavilion in Fransisco Human Rights Park as the Father Miguel Angel Loredo Domino Pavilion.