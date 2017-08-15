Interval employees complete school makeover for Community Service Day

For the second consecutive year, employees at Interval International completed a makeover at Great Heights Academy (GHA), a school for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities located in West Kendall.

During the course of three days, nearly 70 employees painted and equipped eight new classrooms, a kitchen area, life-skills center, and sensory room.

“We are very proud of our employees, who worked tirelessly so that this wonderful school can open its doors to even more students,” said David C. Gilbert, Interval’s president. “This initiative shows how businesses can support their staff by providing them the time and resources to make a positive impact in their communities.”

Since its founding 40 years ago, Interval has supported a variety of community organizations and events. In addition to GHA, these include the United Way of Miami-Dade, American Red Cross, and sponsorship of annual holiday food drives and toy fests in conjunction with the City of South Miami.

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in South Miami and Kendall, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval’s exchange network comprises more than 3,000 resorts in over 80 nations.