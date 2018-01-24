January 2018: District 11 E-Newsletter

Dear District 11 Residents,

I hope this Holiday season was a joyous one for you and your family. Every year we celebrate New Years with lots of hopes and desires as it is considered a new start by many. This is the time to welcome new things into our lives, think of new goals and make our visions a reality. It is the time to begin new dreams, forget the things that drag us down in life and stake a step forward. The courage and strength we used to face our toughest situations last year should be renewed believing that 2018 will be even better.

As we say goodbye to one year, we can look forward to the hope and possibilities of another one. I am looking forward to an even better 2018 in District 11 and I would like to know how we can accomplish this together. Give me your input and ideas so that I can better represent your needs. I believe with our combined efforts we can work on improving and enhancing our community as well as the lives of all our residents.

Thank you for subscribing to the District 11 e-Newsletter. I am honored to serve as your County Commissioner and invite you to read the monthly newsletter for updates on important County government matters as well as information regarding community events.

Should you have any comments, ideas, or concerns

MEETING SCHEDULE COMMISSION CHAMBER



JANUARY SCHEDULE STEPHEN P. CLARK GOVERNMENT CENTER

Jan 17 – 9:30 am: Infrastructure and Utilities Committee Jan 17 – 12:00 pm: Housing and Social Services Committee Jan 17 – 1:30 pm: Government Operations Committee Jan 18 – 9:30 am: Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee Jan 18 – 12:00 pm: Chairman’s Policy Council Jan 18 – 1:30 pm: Public Safety and Health Committee Jan 19 – 9:30 am: Transportation and Public Works Committee Jan 19 – 12:00 pm: Building Safer Neighborhoods Subcommittee Jan 19 – 1:30 pm: Economic Development and Tourism Committee Jan 23 – 9:30 am: Board of County Commissioners Jan 24 – 9:30 am: Comprehensive Development Master Plan (CDMP) Jan 25 – 9:30 am: Zoning Hearing Jan 25 – 2:00 pm: Transportation Planning Organization (TPO)* *Tentative

2017 DISTRICT HIGHLIGHTS

CUBAN MEMORIAL



My staff and I hosted the annual Cuban Memorial ceremony at Tamiami Park. The Memorial Cubano joined us as we honored the thousands who have died fighting or escaping the island nation under the repressive regime in Cuba since 1959.

FARM SHARE

My office together with Farm Share hosted a food distribution event in order to provide free nutritious goods to residents in need during the months of April and November.

ADOPT-A-PET

In May my office hosted Adopt-A-Pet with Miami-Dade County Animal Services. Adoption Fees are waived for all pets and low cost vaccine services were provided.

MIRACLE LEAGUE DEDICATION

It was a privilege to be part of the Miracle League Field dedication at Tamiami Park, Field 9 with the Miami Marlins, the Miracle League Foundation and Miami Dade County Parks. The Miracle League program provides an opportunity for children with mental and/or physical challenges to play baseball.

TURNAROUND AWARDS

Elementary school students were selected by their teachers to receive the prestigious Turnaround Award. Each year I reward a fifth grader from each school in the Miami-Dade County Public School System who have demonstrated an extraordinary improvement in their academic level, behavior or social skills. Each winner received a certificate of appreciation and an ‘RCA Voyager tablet’.

RAUL ESTRADA STREET NAMING

I had the honor to name a street after Raul Estrada who served 40 years as a volunteer for the Tamiami Youth Baseball Association, A.K.A. Tamiami Baseball, located in Tamiami Park. He was a role model not only for the Youths that play baseball but for his children and grandchildren.

BACK TO SCHOOL BOOK BAG GIVEAWAY

My office held a book bag giveaway for elementary school students filled with much needed school supplies to start the school year with the support and sponsorship’s of our District 11 business partners.

MIAMI FOOTBALL CLUB PROCLAMATION

It was an honor to present the Miami FC with a Proclamation proclaiming November 5, 2017 as Miami FC Day for winning the title of North American Soccer League Spring Season Champions.

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

It was a spectacular night with many fun family activities at the Kendale Lakes Library. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus came to visit the children.

AcadeMir Charter School West Proclamation

AcadeMir Charter School West was presented with a Proclamation proclaiming November 28, 2017 as “AcadeMir Charter School West Day” for ranking amongst one of the top High Performing Charter Schools in Florida and becoming a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

CELEBRATING THE HOLIDAYS AT THE SENIOR CENTERS

My staff and I enjoyed spreading holiday cheer and goodies to eat with our Seniors at Westwind Lakes, Olga Maria and Millenium Senior Centers.

DISTRICT UPDATES

Whether it’s for homework help, learning a new language, repairing a car, preparing for a test or researching a medical condition, the library’s databases connects you to the information you need. Check out their online resources or visit your local branch. Some of the special events and programs they provide are: Zumba for Kids at Kendall Lakes Branch 15205 SW 88 St., Miami, FL 33196 Saturday, January 13, 3:30 p.m. This rocking, high-energy dance party is packed with specially choreographed, kid-friendly routines and music kids love! The classes inspire kids to express themselves through movement and play while effectively improving their overall health and well-being. Space is limited. Please contact the branch to register. Best for ages 5-12 years. Parents are welcome to join in. Coworking Center Social Media for Business Workshop at West Kendall Regional Branch 10201 Hammocks Blvd., Miami, FL 33196 Saturday, January 13, 2 p.m. YOUmake Miami’s Coworking Center provides enterprising customers with a place to telecommute, conduct business and grow as entrepreneurs. We also offer special classes to help you become more research savvy and learn new skills to help your career. Origamination Lakes of the Meadow Branch 4284 SW 152 Ave., Miami, FL 33185 Saturday, January 13, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Unfold your mind as you try to wrap your head around various origami designs, from the simple to complex.

For all ages.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY NEWS

10th Annual “Every Drop Counts” Poster Contest

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) wants County students to “Be Water Wise-it Affects Our Lives!” That’s the theme for the department’s 10th Annual “Every Drop Counts” Poster Contest. All Miami-Dade County Elementary school students from Kindergarten – 5th grade are encouraged to submit an entry that illustrates the importance of conserving water. Each participant will receive a free T-shirt and a chance to win other great prizes. The winning entries will also be officially recognized by the Board of of County Commissioners! The deadline for all submissions, February 2, 2018, is fast approaching. For more information about the contest or to download the official application, click on D-rop.

Registration is open for the “Youth Arts in the Parks” program for kids with and without disabilities Spring session runs January 27 through April 21, 2018 Registration is open for the spring session of the nationally award-winning “All Kids Included – Youth Arts in the Parks” program, presented by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and Miami-Dade County Park, Recreation and Open Spaces Disability Services, in partnership with Arts for Learning/Miami. Youth Arts in the Parks is an inclusive, socially-oriented sequential arts instruction program for children and youth with and without disabilities that takes place on Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. beginning January 27, 2018. Program sessions run through April 21, 2018 at four distinct locations. Participants can choose from a variety of arts disciplines, including visual arts, creative movement and expression or theater/improvisation. Pay your Property Taxes Now & Receive a 2% Discount! Now through January 31st, pay your Property Tax Bill to get a 2% discount. To find out more and have the convenience of paying your taxes securely online, please click on the image to go to the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s website. ATTENTION PET OWNERS LOST DOGS OF DADE COUNTY: If you need to report a lost or found pet there is a Facebook group that will help get your message out to find all missing/found pets. Lost Dogs of Broward And Dade County will post your pet’s picture with your message to all of their followers. Many pets have been located through this Facebook page. Log onto your Facebook page and search for Lost Dogs of Broward and Dade County to get additional information.

CURBSIDE CHRISTMAS TREE COLLECTION

Crews will collect Christmas trees at curbside beginning January 8 based on geographic zones. Place your tree at the curb the Sunday before your assigned pickup week.

Zone 1: January 8-12

Northwest 215th Street to the north side of Northwest 25th Street. Includes all of Sunny Isles Beach. Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 7.

Zone 2: January 16-19 South side of Northwest 25th Street to the north side of Southwest 88th Street. Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 14. Zone 3: January 22-26 South side of Southwest 88th Street to the north side of Southwest 152nd Street. Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 21. Zone 4: January 29 – February 2 South side of Southwest 152nd Street to Southwest 400th Street. Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 28. OTHER CHRISTMAS TREE DISPOSAL OPTION You can cut up your Christmas tree and place it in your green garbage cart for collection with your household garbage. You can also use one of your two bulky waste pickups to have your tree collected. CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLE Residents served by the Department of Solid Waste Management can recycle their clean, decoration-free Christmas trees.Take your tree to one of the following locations: Trash and Recycling Centers:

Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184 St.

Golden Glades – 140 NW 160 St.

Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268 St.