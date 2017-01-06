Join the Humane Society for a “Sparkling Affair” at Pawpurrazzi

The Humane Society of Greater Miami invites you to Pawpurrazzi 2017: “A Sparkling Affair,” taking place on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Jungle Island. Add a “sparkle” to your social calendar with this over-the top happening, where you can rub shoulders with 500 of the most well-known philanthropists in town and their fabulous four-legged friends while helping the orphaned pets of Miami.

This year’s event celebrates the memory of Patricia Wallace, an incredible woman and humanitarian whose love for animals was legendary. Always working hard to better the lives of homeless animals, Pat helped make Pawpurrazzi a must-go-to event. This year her husband, Milton, a well-known entrepreneur, along with philanthropist, Bunny Bastian, will co-host the event. Penny Stamps, an amazing woman and animal lover is Honorary Chairman. Together and with the support of the animal-loving community, much-needed funds will be raised to help the more than 400 homeless and abandoned animals cared for by the Humane Society.

The evening begins with a unique cocktail hour for two-legged guests and a “Pup-tail” hour for their BFFs (Best Furry Friends) where everyone enjoys delicious treats. This is the time to browse the very haute couture silent auction filled with a fabulous variety of items from top designer names. Purchase a special gift for a loved one or treat yourself to something nice while also helping the animals in need as 100% of the proceeds go towards caring for the animals at the Humane Society.

Next on the evening’s sparkling agenda is a marvelous dinner in the glittering Tree Top Ballroom. While savoring the five-star meal, guests will enjoy the unique “Great Pets Who Walk in Front of Great People” runway show. It is here that some of the finest philanthropists walk their furry friends, including adoptables from the Soffer and Fine Adoption Center, down the runway. And this year brings a dazzling twist to the evening as the amazingly talented Olate Dogs, winners of America’s Got Talent, take the stage to make their Pawpurrazzi debut. The talented pups will have you and your furry companions on your toes, and paws, as they “wow” you with a spectacular performance you will not want to miss!

The extravagant dessert buffet is the perfect ending to the night. It dazzles the eyes and entices the taste buds with a lavish array of tasty treats, including a Bananas Foster that will have you getting up for seconds. It is the cherry on top to an absolutely perfect evening.

Pawpurrazzi is the event of the year for animal lovers. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Laurie Hoffman at 305-749-1815 or laurie@humanesocietymiami.