The Junior Orange Bowl awarded six scholarships to student-athletes during the annual Miami-Dade County Public Schools Scholar Athlete Luncheon, where one male and one female student from each of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) were recognized for their athletic and academic achievements.

The Junior Orange Bowl awarded four scholarships to students who participated in the sports of tennis, golf, cross country, or basketball and two additional scholarships to students who participated in tennis.

Michelle Benitez-Bermudez, 2017-18 president of the Junior Orange Bowl, presented scholarships to the following students: Briana Morales, John A. Ferguson High School, 5.1 GPA, basketball and badminton; Manuel Linarte, Cutler Bay High, 4.6 GPA, cross country and water polo; Alina Mizrahi, Dr. Michael M. Krop High, 5.2 GPA, cross country and soccer; Andrew Uria, Hialeah Miami Lakes High, 5.0 GPA, basketball, volleyball, soccer and bowling.

Benitez-Bermudez also presented the Junior Orange Bowl Tennis Scholarships to Emily Janina Perrata of South Miami High, 3.8 GPA, and to Ryan Floyd of Miami Killian High, 4.9 GPA.

The Junior Orange Bowl Scholarship program annually awards over $10,000 in scholarships, through the organization’s annual festival season, to Florida high school and middle school students and student-athletes.

The Junior Orange Bowl is set to begin its 69th Festival Season. The 2017-18 Festival will consist of over 15 athletic, academic, and cultural events for youths featuring the Junior Orange Bowl Parade through downtown Coral Gables. All of the Junior Orange Bowl festival events are produced entirely by volunteers.

To learn how to become part of the Junior Orange Bowl team, call 305-662-1210 or send email to jobc@jrorangebowl.org.

The Junior Orange Bowl Festival is possible with the support of presenting sponsor The Orange Bowl Committee, City of Coral Gables, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor, and Board of County Commissioners. The Junior Orange Bowl Committee, Inc. is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization that serves the community of South Florida and the Youth of the world by providing opportunities for wholesome, competitive and multicultural experiences. For more information on the Junior Orange Bowl, please contact 305-662-1210 or visit our website at www.jrorangebowl.org.

