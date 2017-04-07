Katherine Magnoli, who is confined to a wheelchair due to a birth defect known as spina bifida and has written a series of children’s books called The Adventures of KatGirl to improve understanding about people with disabilities and how others treat them, is Ms. Wheelchair Florida.

Magnoli captured first place in the pageant that took place in Tampa on Apr. 1. It is the achievement of a long-held dream.

“I actually heard about the pageant back in 2015, when my sister sent me a link to the application and encouraged me to do it,” Magnoli said. “That year I got second runnerup on a speech about putting an end to bullying through my book series.”

Born in White Plains, NY, Magnoli, 32, is a resident of Sunny Isles Beach but has made appearances throughout Miami-Dade County and attended the Miami Dade College School of Education Bachelor’s Program where she majored in Exceptional Student Education.

Ms. Wheelchair America was established in 1972 by an Ohio physician, Dr. Phillip K. Wood, as a forum for the promotion of the achievements as well as the needs of women who use wheelchairs. Not mere beauty pageants, Ms. Wheelchair America and Ms. Wheelchair Florida Inc. are platforms to select the most accomplished and articulate spokeswoman to be an advocate for the 54 million Americans with disabilities.

“I am so honored to be Ms. Wheelchair Florida 2017,” Magnoli said. “I will work hard to promote my platform to educate and entertain both adults and children on the trials and tribulations of those of us living with a disability to help change their perspective on the disability community as a whole so instead of viewing us as something to pity they could view us as an inspiration.”

She has another goal in mind as well.

“I also would like to use my winning as a way to create what I like to call the KatGirl Code of Conduct, which would help students with disabilities who are being bullied have those who are mistreating them have to learn about their specific disability.

“For example, I have spina bifida and if I was a child in the school district who was bullied, then my aggressor would need to do research on spina bifida or shadow me for a whole week to see how I live and get a more realistic perspective of my disability. If a person who is living with deafness gets bullied then that bully would need to do community service at a school for deaf children and gain sensitivity by observing their everyday life.”

Magnoli said that she has made new friends as a result of being in the pageant, and that she has enjoyed it.

“Every year that I do it is more fun than the one before,” Magnoli said. “I really enjoy all the workshops where we learn about disability rights, self defense, and dating just to name a few. We also had a public speaking coach, which I really enjoyed. The judging sessions are fun too because it gives you one on one time to express what it is you want to do. Lastly I love the gala pageant night. It is so wonderful to get all dressed up and feel beautiful! All this to say I really advise any woman in a wheelchair who is 21 and older to participate.”

For information about Ms. Wheelchair Florida visit www.mswheelchairfl.org/.