Kendall firm disrupts Miami’s moving business

When it comes to Miami’s fast moving real estate market, time is money. Movers, in particular must be quick afoot to relocate clients and their valuables to stay competitive. For Two Men and a Truck in Kendall, growth is fueled by offering expertise in several key areas, and a customized portfolio of products not typically associated with a boutique moving service.

Whether that care is geared toward a specific demographic such as Miami’s senior population, the unique challenges of relocating to a high-rise condo, or for busy firms needing to make a quick, seamless move, the firm—with offices in Kendall, Doral, and a relocation from Miami Lakes to Hallandale expected in February— separates itself with its professionalism, said sales manager Julian Montalvo.

“Our employees are all trained that we stick to our word and treat our customers all like they were our grandmas,” said Montalvo, whose firm services both residential customers and commercial businesses. “Another core value is giving back to the community.”

Among the many local charities the firm is involved with Lotus House and the American Cancer Society. It recently did a move for Voices for Children. For upcoming Mother’s Day, the firm is setting up drop-off stations to collect household goods and other items to deliver to Lotus House.

To help take the stress out of moving, Two Men and a Truck offers customized packing and unpacking services. Storage services are also available, to bridge the gap between moving in and out. For seniors, a heavy emphasis is placed on kindness and care. The firm follows The Grandma Rule®, a set of core values established as part of its mission statement.

“It’s part of our agenda,” said Montalvo. “We follow up with our customers once the move is completed. We get involved if there is an error. People want dependable movers. Some [movers] don’t have the same values. We set high standards of satisfaction.”

The firm is eyeing new construction in Hallandale Beach/Aventura as a major part of its push into the high-rise residential market, where it expects to have a leg up on the competition. Most moving firms don’t have the proper business structure in place to service apartment or condo towers.

“It gets us close to that area. To facilitate moves there requires insurance, and that’s difficult to obtain unless you are like us.”

Its newly launched operation in Kendall has harnessed a progressive, situational approach to meet any moving need.

“Like Doral, our new opening has been good for us,” said Montalvo. “We are real excited to be getting involved with the Kendall community and we are there meeting with many people. We are moving a lot of businesses, offices, and residents. Our care and compassion for families, coworkers and our community has been the key to moving the business forward.”

Julian Montalvo can be reached at 305-819-3340 For more information about Two Men and a Truck please visit their website at www.twomenandatruck.com