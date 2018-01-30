Kendall girl crowned USA National Miss

Kendall’s Georgina Paez took home numerous awards from the 2018 USA National Miss Florida Pageant in Melbourne, Jan. 12-13, but the big honor was being crowned 2018 USA National Miss in the Sun Coast Pre-Teen division which allows Paez, 11, to move on to represent Florida at the National Miss Pageant in July. During that event at Walt Disney World six prestigious national titles will be awarded, including the USA National Miss Pre-Teen, the category in which Georgina will now compete against peers from all around the U.S.

