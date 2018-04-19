Kendall Parkway: More than just another expressway

More Than Just Another Expressway
The Kendall Parkway is a brand new expressway connecting to State Road 836 running from SW 8th Street to SW 136th Street between approximately SW 168th Avenue and SW 169th Avenue. The Kendall Parkway will have access to Bird Road, Miller Drive, Sunset Drive, Kendall Drive, Killian Parkway, SW 120th Street and SW 136th Street. The Kendall Parkway will provide an alternative to daily commuters fighting traffic to the Turnpike and will offer the West Kendall community with much-needed traffic relief. The Kendall Parkway will extend the East-West Corridor of the Smart Plan providing commuters with transit mobility options.
The Kendall Parkway is a transformative project for our community and for the economic prosperity for Southwest Miami-Dade County and West Kendall businesses and institutions. The Kendall Parkway provides so much more!
- The Kendall Parkway offers several transportation hubs where commuters can opt to leave their cars behind with transit express service to Miami International Airport and downtown with access to Metrorail, Tri-Rail or Brightline
- The Kendall Parkway offers a 14 mile nature trail for biking and jogging.
- The Kendall Parkway offers improved hurricane/emergency evacuation route.
- The Kendall Parkway offers environmental safeguards to protect the resources and well being of the community.
- Once approved the Kendall Parkway can be under construction by the end of this year. In order to make the Kendall Parkway a reality you need to speak up! Show your support at I Support The Kendall Parkway!
The Kendall Parkway is ready to go now!
Your Voice Counts! Let the Miami-Dade County Commission Know You Support the Kendall Parkway!
On April 25, 2018, the Board of County Commissioners will consider including the Kendall Parkway as an Amendment to the Comprehensive Development Master Plan. The County is looking at environmental safeguards and other policies to protect the resources and well being of the community.
Show your support for The Kendall Parkway! With your help the Kendall Parkway could be ready to go by the end of this year!
Contact us at KendallParkway@mdxway.com
Miami-Dade County Commission Public Hearing On Kendall Parkway
April 25, 2018
9:30 AM
Stephen P. Clark Center
(Commission Chambers, 2nd Floor)
111 NW 1st Street
Miami FL 33128
Can’t attend the meeting?
Contact the Board of County Commissioners and let them know you support the Kendall Parkway.
District 1 – The Honorable Barbara J. Jordan
Email: district1@miamidade.gov
Downtown Office: 305-375-5694
District Office: 305-474-3011
District 2 – The Honorable Jean Monestime
Email: district2@miamidade.gov
Downtown Office: 305-375-4833
District Office: 305-694-2779
District 3 – Vice Chair, The Honorable Audrey Edmonson
Email: district3@miamidade.gov
Downtown Office: 305-375-5393
District Office: 305-636-2331
District 4 –The Honorable Sally A. Heyman
Email: district4@miamidade.gov
Downtown Office: 305-375-5128
District Office: 305-787-5999
District 5 –VACANT
District 6 – The Honorable Rebeca Sosa
Email: district6@miamidade.gov
Downtown Office: 305-375-5696
District Office: 305-267-6377
District 7 – The Honorable Xavier L. Suarez
Email: district7@miamidade.gov
South Miami District Office: 305-669-4003
Coconut Grove Office: 305-694-3550
District 8 – The Honorable Daniella Levine Cava
Email: district8@miamidade.gov
Downtown Office: 305-375-5218
District Office: 305-378-6677
District 9 – The Honorable Dennis C. Moss
Email: DennisMoss@miamidade.gov
Downtown Office: 305-375-4832
District Office: 305-234-4938
Florida City Office: 305-245-4420
District 10 – The Honorable Javier D. Souto
Email: district10@miamidade.gov
Downtown Office: 305-375-4835
District Office: 305-222-2116
District 11 – The Honorable Joe A. Martinez
Email: district11@miamidade.gov
District Office: 305-375-5511
District 12 – The Honorable Jose “Pepe” Diaz
Email: district12@miamidade.gov
Downtown Office: 305-375-4343
District Office: 305-599-1200
District 13 – Chairman, The Honorable Esteban Bovo, Jr.
Email: district13@miamidade.gov
Downtown Office: 305-375-4831
District Office: 305-820-8424
