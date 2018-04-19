Kendall Parkway: More than just another expressway

More Than Just Another Expressway

The Kendall Parkway is a brand new expressway connecting to State Road 836 running from SW 8th Street to SW 136th Street between approximately SW 168th Avenue and SW 169th Avenue. The Kendall Parkway will have access to Bird Road, Miller Drive, Sunset Drive, Kendall Drive, Killian Parkway, SW 120th Street and SW 136th Street. The Kendall Parkway will provide an alternative to daily commuters fighting traffic to the Turnpike and will offer the West Kendall community with much-needed traffic relief. The Kendall Parkway will extend the East-West Corridor of the Smart Plan providing commuters with transit mobility options.

The Kendall Parkway is a transformative project for our community and for the economic prosperity for Southwest Miami-Dade County and West Kendall businesses and institutions. The Kendall Parkway provides so much more!

The Kendall Parkway offers several transportation hubs where commuters can opt to leave their cars behind with transit express service to Miami International Airport and downtown with access to Metrorail, Tri-Rail or Brightline

The Kendall Parkway offers a 14 mile nature trail for biking and jogging.

The Kendall Parkway offers improved hurricane/emergency evacuation route.

The Kendall Parkway offers environmental safeguards to protect the resources and well being of the community.

Once approved the Kendall Parkway can be under construction by the end of this year. In order to make the Kendall Parkway a reality you need to speak up! Show your support at I Support The Kendall Parkway!

The Kendall Parkway is ready to go now!

Click here for more information about the Kendall Parkway

Your Voice Counts! Let the Miami-Dade County Commission Know You Support the Kendall Parkway!

On April 25, 2018, the Board of County Commissioners will consider including the Kendall Parkway as an Amendment to the Comprehensive Development Master Plan. The County is looking at environmental safeguards and other policies to protect the resources and well being of the community.

Show your support for The Kendall Parkway! With your help the Kendall Parkway could be ready to go by the end of this year!

Contact us at KendallParkway@mdxway.com

Miami-Dade County Commission Public Hearing On Kendall Parkway

April 25, 2018

9:30 AM

Stephen P. Clark Center

(Commission Chambers, 2nd Floor)

111 NW 1st Street

Miami FL 33128

Can’t attend the meeting?

Contact the Board of County Commissioners and let them know you support the Kendall Parkway.

District 1 – The Honorable Barbara J. Jordan

Email: district1@miamidade.gov

Downtown Office: 305-375-5694

District Office: 305-474-3011

District 2 – The Honorable Jean Monestime

Email: district2@miamidade.gov

Downtown Office: 305-375-4833

District Office: 305-694-2779

District 3 – Vice Chair, The Honorable Audrey Edmonson

Email: district3@miamidade.gov

Downtown Office: 305-375-5393

District Office: 305-636-2331

District 4 –The Honorable Sally A. Heyman

Email: district4@miamidade.gov

Downtown Office: 305-375-5128

District Office: 305-787-5999

District 5 –VACANT

District 6 – The Honorable Rebeca Sosa

Email: district6@miamidade.gov

Downtown Office: 305-375-5696

District Office: 305-267-6377

District 7 – The Honorable Xavier L. Suarez

Email: district7@miamidade.gov

South Miami District Office: 305-669-4003

Coconut Grove Office: 305-694-3550

District 8 – The Honorable Daniella Levine Cava

Email: district8@miamidade.gov

Downtown Office: 305-375-5218

District Office: 305-378-6677

District 9 – The Honorable Dennis C. Moss

Email: DennisMoss@miamidade.gov

Downtown Office: 305-375-4832

District Office: 305-234-4938

Florida City Office: 305-245-4420

District 10 – The Honorable Javier D. Souto

Email: district10@miamidade.gov

Downtown Office: 305-375-4835

District Office: 305-222-2116

District 11 – The Honorable Joe A. Martinez

Email: district11@miamidade.gov

District Office: 305-375-5511

District 12 – The Honorable Jose “Pepe” Diaz

Email: district12@miamidade.gov

Downtown Office: 305-375-4343

District Office: 305-599-1200

District 13 – Chairman, The Honorable Esteban Bovo, Jr.

Email: district13@miamidade.gov

Downtown Office: 305-375-4831

District Office: 305-820-8424