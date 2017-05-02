Kendall Regional Medical Center’s 6th Annual Trauma Awareness Day, hosted specifically for the hospital’s trauma survivors, is set for May 3 at noon at the KRMC’s 40th Street campus in Kendall. The event, “Giving Back to the Community,” allows survivors and their families to continue their healing.

Patients returning to the scene of the care and visiting with clinicians, including Keynote Speaker High School Principal and trauma survivor Javier Perez, describe this event as “rewarding.”

“This is also an excellent venue to demonstrate gratitude to our Emergency Medical Services, Fire Rescue, Police, and Community Agencies who all assist us in providing excellent care to our patients and their family members,” says Peter T. Jude, KRMC’s Director of Marketing & Community Relations.

The event takes place at the main entrance of Kendall Regional Medical Center, 11750 SW 40 Street Miami, FL 33175. For information, visit kendallmed.com or call 305-223-2000