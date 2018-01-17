Kendall’s own Georgina Paez now moves on to USA National Miss Pageant in Orlando

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

South Florida’s hometown talent Georgina Paez took home numerous awards from the 2018 USA National Miss Florida Pageant in Melbourne Fla., Jan. 12-13, including 2nd Runner Up – Talent and the 2018 People’s Choice Award.

But the big honor was being crowned 2018 USA National Miss, in the Sun Coast Pre-Teen division, which allows 11-year-old Paez to move on to represent Florida at the National Miss Pageant in July. At that next event, to be held at Disney World, six prestigious national titles will be awarded, including in the USA National Pre-Teen category, the category in which Georgina will now compete against peers from all around the country.

A resident of the Miami suburb of Kendall, Fla., Paez is also growing a career in acting. Just last month, she appeared with co-stars on the red-carpet of a premiere of a local independent film, “Stillborn,” at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, in Coral Gables, Fla.

“It’s gratifying to see my daughter moving forward with her acting,” says Barbara Munoz, Georgina’s mother.

“This has been such a very exciting time for Georgina – and honestly for me, too,” she says.

Add to her list of recent achievements, Paez’s performance at the Dama Fashion Show. At that annual program in Miami late last year, she not only won Dama’s Modeling School Magazine Cover Girl Award, but nabbed the Ms. Popularity title, as well.

“It’s all so new and exciting for me,” said a beaming Paez. “I worked so hard at this but you just never expect it all to come true… Being crowned Miss Sun Coast Pre-Teen has been magical — and is giving me chance to start a new chapter in my life.”

Paez attends Kingdom Academy in Kendall where she is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, the Future Business Leaders group, and the Ambassador Leadership Program.