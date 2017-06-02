When most people think of Girl Scouts, they think of “cookies and camping” — both important components of the Girl Scout experience — but arguably the most impactful part of Girl Scouting is the earning of the Girl Scout Gold Award.

Comparable to the Boy Scouts of America’s Eagle Scout, this prestigious award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting and challenges girls ages 14-17 to initiate meaningful, sustainable change locally, nationally, and/or globally through unique “Take Action” projects of their own creation.

This year, 14 local Girl Scouts created dynamic projects, including support to children in the foster care system, conservation of native species, creating awareness around teen dating violence and much more.

2017 Girl Scout Gold Award Honorees: Raquel Cholodofsky, Amanda Delaplaine, Alissa Dobrinsky, Annie Farrell, Vanessa Gonzalez, Livia Hochman, Daniela Landsberg, Dionne Mapp, A’Rawni McPhee, Ma’Kia Moulton, Amberly-Ashley Perez Mesa, Christine Sarkar and Noelle Steiglitz.

According to “The Power of the Girl Scout Gold Award: Excellence in Leadership and Life,” a report by the Girl Scout Research Institute, girls who earn the Gold Award display more positive life outcomes than non-Girl Scout alumnae.

Since 1916, Girl Scouts have been making meaningful, sustainable change in their communities and around the world. The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each recipient’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others.