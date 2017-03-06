The Greater Miami & The Keys American Red Cross Chapter will mark 100 years of service in the South Florida community in 2017.

Leading the Greater Miami and the Keys region as board chair through this impressive milestone will be Julia Rea Bianchi.

As board chair she will lead 26 board members, representing the Greater Miami and Florida Keys, in support of the Red Cross mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. She will work with chapter executives to increase the visibility of the Red Cross throughout the community, help develop strategies to deliver mission-related services and raise funds to support ongoing programs.

“I am honored and very proud to be given the opportunity to serve as the board chair of the Greater Miami & The Keys Chapter, representing such a diverse and ever-expanding community,” Bianchi said.

“The Red Cross is a organization that does tremendous good and makes a daily positive impact for our region and for our country. During my tenure, I want to communicate our history of successful Red Cross initiatives and promote our myriad of services many of which render help to those who are affected each day by disasters such as fires,” shue added.

In addition to her role as board chair for the Greater Miami & The Keys Chapter of the American Red Cross, Bianchi also is a Founding and Lifetime Member, past National Co-Chair and permanent National Council member of the American Red Cross Tiffany Circle Society of Women Leaders. She has been honored for her commitment and dedication to the American Red Cross through various accolades including Fundraiser of the Year award and the Spectrum Award for Community Service.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to continue working with Julia in her new role as chair of the board of directors,” said Tina Labellarte, interim regional CEO of the American Red Cross South Florida Region. “She has been a longtime supporter and volunteer of the Red Cross both at the local and national levels. She brings to the organization extensive professional experience and understanding of the Greater Miami and Keys communities.”

Bianchi is the vice president of Blue Chip Kids Inc. and is a professional marketing, special events and communication consultant. The Blue Chip Kid brand focuses on promoting financial literacy and awareness to kids and parents.

Beyond her professional career and volunteer work with the Red Cross, Bianchi is committed to helping build a stronger and healthier community for children, women and families at-risk through her volunteer work with many charitable organizations.

She serves on multiple non-profit boards in Miami and Akron, OH and has chaired numerous charitable galas and fundraising events. She is a board member of the Summa Health System Foundation where she is also the founding chair of Circle of Women’s Health Philanthropists. Bianchi has traveled extensively both domestically and internationally as a speaker promoting the emerging power of women in philanthropy.

Previous board affiliations include: Board of Trustees Frost Science, founding board member of Kristi House, president of the Junior League of Miami, president of the Junior League of Miami’s Foundation, and co-founder of the Fisher Island Philanthropic Fund.

Bianchi received a BA in English and a BS in Mass Communication from Miami University of Ohio.

For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.