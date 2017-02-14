Love is in the Fair!

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition has announced its 2017 Share the Romance online promotion. This online promotion offers fairgoers a savings of $48 from regular prices on both admission tickets and P*O*P (Pay One Price) unlimited ride cards.

The Share the Romance promotion includes two admission tickets and two P*O*P ride cards (unlimited rides); valid any one day of the 21-days of the 2017 Youth Fair & Exposition for ages 6 through 64 for only $50. Youngsters five years of age and under and guests 65 years and better receive free admission every day, all day and do not require an admission ticket. Offer is not valid during school field trips. The Youth Fair’s Share the Romance online promotion began on Friday, Feb. 3rd and will be available thru Tuesday, Feb. 14th.

The 2017 Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition will take place at Tamiami Park on SW 107 Avenue & Coral Way, its home since 1972, from March 23 thru April 16, 2017, except March 27 & 28 and April 3 & 4. The 2017 Youth Fair & Exposition will provide many all-new surprises as well as amusement rides, one-of-a kind delicious food, live outdoor entertainment, concerts and agricultural and academic exhibits to guests for 21 days in 2017. For more information on the 2017 Share the Romance promotion, visit www.fairexpo.com.