Lyla Nesenman Wins Palm Beach Masters

Aboard “Wasabi”, a beautiful thoroughbred mare, Lyla Nesenman became one of the youngest riders to capture a first place in the Palm Beach Masters Series, March 26th Equestrian Jumpoffs. This competition is one of the most prestigious equestrian events in the United States and draws expert riders from all over the world.

Lyla, who has been training for this sport since she was 5 years old, is a student at the Terra Environmental Research Institute. She began her horse jumping training at various facilities in “Horse County” in Miami-Dade County.

This win will allow Lyla to compete at higher levels against some of the top riders in the world.

Lyla explains that the sport of horse jumping requires dedication, strength and compassion for the horses. She says that she wants to “encourage more young girls to experience the joy of riding and jumping horses”.

Additional information regarding the competition can be seen at www.palmbeachmasters.com.