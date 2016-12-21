Macy’s celebrated the eighth annual National Believe Day, benefitting Make-A-Wish, at Macy’s Dadeland Mall on Dec. 9 with a special kids’ holiday cooking demo hosted by Macy’s Culinary Council Chef Stephanie Izard. She met with Wish Kids prior to the hands-on cooking class, which featured Wish Kid Ayana as the special guest sous-chef. For every letter received now through Dec. 24, Macy’s will donate $1, up to $1 million, to Make-A-Wish. To learn about the campaign, visit www.macys.com/believe.

