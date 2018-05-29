Main Street Names Baby Giraffe born at Zoo Miami

On March 28, 2018, Zoo Miami welcomed the birth of its 52nd giraffe.

The adorable baby giraffe is the third calf for both mom Sabra and dad Titan. Although he was coming up on his six-week birthday, he was still without an official name. Main Street Children’s Dentistry and Orthdontics is a long-time sponsor of Zoo Miami, so it seemed fitting that they would enhance their support through an animal naming opportunity for the newest member of the giraffe herd.

“The zoo has been a wonderful fit for our brand and our patients,” said Eduardo Laventman, Director of Main Street SEFL Region. “Naming this baby giraffe is both an honor and a way to support the Zoo Miami.”

Main Street has had SMILE SPOTS at the park for several years. They are animal themed face-in-hole signs that make the perfect place to stop for a photo.

When deliberating over possible naming options, we wanted to allign this naming opportunity with our current initiatives at Zoo Miami. After careful consideration, its been decided the baby giraffe will be named Tabasamu which means smile in Swahili. He will have a nickname of Taba.

“Zoo Miami Foundation is excited to partner with Main Street Dental again in support of our animals. The newest member of our giraffe herd will bring smiles to many of Zoo Miami’s visitors faces! The chosen name Tabasamu is a perfect fit for our young male,” said William “Bill” Moore, Zoo Miami Foundation President and CEO.

Visitors can see Taba now with the rest of the herd at the Giraffe exhibit. Giraffe babies usually

weigh more than a hundred pounds at birth and stand nearly 6 feet tall. The status of giraffe in

the wild has recently been elevated from a “species of least concern” to “vulnerable” by the

International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to significant reductions in their populations over the last several years.

Main Street is a network of children’s dentistry and orthodontic practices with 24 locations throughout Florida.