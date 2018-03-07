March 2018: District 11 E-Newsletter



Dear District 11 Residents,

Thank you for subscribing to the District 11 e-Newsletter. I am honored to serve as your County Commissioner and invite you to read the monthly newsletter for updates on important County government matters as well as information regarding community events. I hope you find it useful and encourage you to share it with your family and friends.

As we move forward into the month of March, I will continue to work to ensure the needs of our community are being addressed. I am proud to have sponsored an ordinance which created the Miami-Dade County Vilomah Award. This ordinance was passed unanimously by the Board of County Commissioners in February. The ordinance allows each Commissioner to recognize parents who have lost a child and taken that loss to positively influence the community through their actions.

In March, we are given the opportunity to celebrate Women’s History Month in our schools, our workplaces, and our communities to recognize the often-overlooked achievements of American women. St. Patrick’s Day is also approaching on the 17th of March; named in honor of the patron saint of Ireland. This holiday was recognized to commemorate the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, as well as celebrating Irish heritage and culture.

Don’t forget to Spring forward your time one hour as Daylight Savings time goes into effect at 2.a.m. on Sunday, March 11, 2018.

As always, I look forward to you giving me your input and ideas so that I can better represent your needs. I believe that through our combined efforts we can work on improving and enhancing our community as well as the lives of all our residents.

Should you have any comments, ideas, or concerns, scroll down to the end of this newsletter for my office contact information.

“PUTTING THE PEOPLE’S BUSINESS FIRST”

MEETING SCHEDULE COMMISSION CHAMBER



MARCH SCHEDULE STEPHEN P. CLARK GOVERNMENT CENTER

Mar 6 – 9:30 am: Board of County Commissioners Mar 7 – 6:00 pm: Miami-Dade Millennial Task Force Mar 8 – 9:30 am: Chairman’s Policy Council Mar 8 – 9:30 am: Transportation and Public Works Committee Mar 8 – 1:30 pm: Building Safer Neighborhoods Subcommittee Mar 13 – 9:30 am: Housing and Social Services Committee Mar 13 – 9:30 am: Infrastructure and Utilities Committee Mar 13 – 1:30 pm: Government Operations Committee Mar 14 – 9:30 am: Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee Mar 14 – 1:30 pm: Public Safety and Health Committee Mar 14 – 6:00 pm: Miami-Dade Millennial Task Force Mar 15 – 9:30 am: Transportation and Public Works Committee Mar 15 – 1:30 pm: Economic Development and Tourism Committee Mar 16 – 9:30 am: Mental Health Diversion Committee Mar 20 – 9:30 am: Board of County Commissioners Mar 22 – 9:30 am: Zoning Hearing

DISTRICT UPDATES

Adopt A School Garden

It was a privilege to donate the supplies and plants to Adopt A School Garden at Dr. Manuel C. Barreiro Elementary.The students and teachers along with my staff did a great job planting a beautiful garden.

Cuban Memorial

It was an honor to host the Fourth Anniversary of the “Cuban Memorial” which honors the thousands of people who died fighting or trying to escape the repressive regime of Cuba.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

School Carnival

District 11 staff participated and enjoyed the carnival at Norma Butler Bossard Elementary. There was great food and a lot of fun activities to do.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UPCOMING EVENTS

COME JOIN US FOR A FREE MOVIE NIGHT!

Come with your family, friends and neighbors to enjoy an evening filled with fun activities, free food and watch a great movie under the stars. COCO won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film and Golden Globe Award among other awards. Don’t forget to bring your blanket and/or chairs!

FIU FAST TEAM

I will be giving the FIU FAST team a Proclamation on March 14, 2018 recognizing and honoring them for being the only civilian all-volunteer squad of its kind in the nation which is comprised of trauma surgeons, emergency medicine doctors, nurses and other support personnel who have selflessly served to help those in need after a disaster strikes. The have most recently helped many people after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Your Next Adventure Awaits In Less Than 2 Weeks!

Time is running out to enjoy early bird savings. Are you ready?

We’re at our Ticket Window to make sure you are.

Our Early Bird Ticket Window opens Saturday, March 3!

SAVE when you buy your tickets at the fairgrounds

or online now through March 14.

YOUTH FAIR OPENS MARCH 15!

Youth Fair Early Bird Specials

Admission – $12 (Save $2)

Unlimited Rides – $28 (Save up to $9)

Admission + Unlimited RIdes – $40 (Save up to $11)

Admission + Unlimited Rides + 33 Digital Tickets – $73 (Save up to $11)

Parking Pass – $5 (Save $5)

Youngsters 5 & under and seniors 65 & better get in FREE every day.

Early Bird Ticket Sales Window Schedule

March 3

10 am – 6 pm | Outside Arnold Hall & Front Gate

March 5 – 9

12 pm – 8 pm | Front Gate

March 10 – 11

11 am – 6 pm | Front Gate

March 12 – 14

12 pm – 8 pm | Front Gate

There’s more than one way to get to the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition, opening March 15

Access to the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition will be easier this year with designated zones for ride-sharing, mass transit and pedestrian arrivals in addition to the four entry and exit points at Tamiami Park for guests driving to the Fair. The Youth Fair is aware of the popularity of ride sharing with guests using Lygt, Uber, and taxi.

The 2018 Youth Fair will be open March 15-April 8, except for Monday-Tuesday, March 19-20 and April 2-3, when gates are closed.

Specified entrances are:

Ridesharing drop-off and pick-up zone – Gate 7 at Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 17th Street. App-based ridesharing services should use this area only.

Pedestrian entrance – Gate 2 on Coral Way and Southwest 109th Avenue is open 2-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only for walk through. The area is not to be used for pick up or drop off.

Metro bus stop – Gate 7 at Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 17th Street

Drivers will enter through the following gates:

Gate 1 – Southwest 112th Avenue and Coral Way

Gate 2 – Southwest 114th Avenue and Coral Way

Gate 3 – Southwest 117th Avenue and Southwest 22nd Street

Gate 4 – Southwest 117th Avenue and Southwest 21st Street

The fee for Youth Fair guest parking in Tamiami Park is $10. There is no charge for handicap parking. Parking tickets are being sold at half-price ($5) when purchased online on or before March 14. From March 15 to April 8, guests can obtain $8 parking tickets online only. Guests can buy up to three discounted parking tickets at a time through The Youth Fair website at www.fairexpo.com.

Parking lot trams will operate continuously and uninterrupted to deliver Youth Fair guests parking within Tamiami Park to the Main Gate and return them at the end of their stay.

Daniel Bennett Group

Enjoy the captivating sounds of this unique jazz fusion ensemble, recently voted “Best New Jazz Group” in New York City Hot House Magazine. Their latest album is titled Sinking Houseboat Confusion. All music lovers welcome.

Wednesday, March 28, 6:30 p.m.

West Kendall Regional

Hammocks Town Center

10201 Hammocks Blvd, Miami, FL 33196

Celebrate Women’s History Month Movie: Wonder Woman

When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war and discovers her full powers and true destiny.

Rated PG‑13.

Saturday, March 24, 2 p.m.

West Kendall Regional

Hammocks Town Center

10201 Hammocks Blvd, Miami, FL 33196

Attention Business Owners in District 11

Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program will be offered in April. Please keep checking your email and my Facebook page as to when applications will be available.

ROAD CONSTRUCTION ADVISORY

Starting Friday, March 9, 2018 at 10:00 PM thru

Monday, March 12, 2018 at 5:00 AM

US 41/Tamiami Trail/SW 8th Street near the intersection of SW 109th Avenue will be completely closed down. A new pedestrian bridge is being moved into place to connect Florida International University (FIU) with the City of Sweetwater. This bridge will create a safe crossing for pedestrians in the University.

Traffic will be detoured around FIU via 107th Avenue, Coral Way and 117th Avenue.

FOR CONTINUOUS UPDATES ON TRAFFIC ADVISORIES PLEASE CHECK MY FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY



Spring into fitness and adventures at Miami-Dade Parks’ Spring Break Camps, March 26-30

Register now

Register your child at any one of Miami-Dade Parks’ exciting Spring Break camps where they will enjoy active play and engage with nature. Parents can choose to enroll their child at either the Fit2Play™ General Program camp or Specialized Camps, which focus on a specific interest or need. Camps will be held March 26-30, 2018, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with early drop-off available at 7:30 a.m. and late pick-up until 6 p.m.

Fit2Play™ General Camp will thrill and challenge youngsters, ages 6-14, with a variety of activities from fitness, sports, arts & crafts, to games and exciting field trips. The cost is $40-$90⁄week, depending on the program. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Registration opens March 1. There must be a minimum of 15 paid participants by March 16, in order to run the camp. If there are less than 15 participants registered by March 16, Miami-Dade Parks reserves the right to remove the camp from operation. Register online.

Specialized Camps offer a wide selection of interests for your child. Fees vary per camp. Click on links for costs and information.

The Children’s Trust Spring Break camps for Children with Disabilities. No cost. There are six parks offering spring break camps for children with disabilities through age 22.

Westwind Lakes Park (in District 11)– For children ages 6-22 with disabilities, 6805 SW 152 Ave. Miami, FL, (305) 380-9106.

For more information email Bphilli@miamidade.gov

Camp Matecumbe (in District 11) – For children ages 6-22 with disabilities, 13841 SW 120 St. Miami, FL, (305) 752-4966.

For more information email Dbonet@miamidade.gov

Gould’s Park – For children ages 6-22 with disabilities, 11350 S.W. 216 Street, Miami, (305) 234-1673.

For more information email Jsantia@miamidade.gov

Ojus Park – For children ages 14-22 with disabilities, 18995 W Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL (North Greynolds), (305) 935-4588.

For more information email jthera@miamidade.gov

Gwen Cherry Park – For children ages 6-14 with disabilities, 7090 NW 22nd, Miami, FL, (305) 694-4889, ext 250.

For more information email decourt@miamidade.gov

Tamiami Park (in District 11) – For children ages 6-22 with disabilities, 11201 SW 24th St. Miami, FL, (305) 222-2128.

For more information email ArleneB@miamidade.gov

Children with disabilities are welcome at all Miami-Dade Parks’ programs. Contact the park manager to develop an inclusion plan as early as possible.

Zoo Miami Spring Camp

Campers will dive into the world of wildlife conservation exploring the many issues our animal friends face. Bloom this spring as we discover what we can do at home to help save the planet! Come face-to-face with our animals, plant native butterfly plants, participate in fun hands-on science experiments and much more! Meal plans and Adopt-an-Animal are also available. For more information or to register, visit: http://www.zoomiami.org/zoo-camps

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management introduces online payments

It is now even easier for customers to pay their waste collection service fees and more!

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) customers can now take advantage of a new, convenient and secure payment method – online payments. Waste collection customers who receive a bill from the DSWM now have the option to pay the following fees online:

Waste collection service fees

Bulky waste pickup overage fees

Additional cart service fees

Payments can be made using the following major credit cards: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. Additionally, there are no convenience charges for making online credit card payments.

The online payment feature is simple: customers can access the online payment feature by way of the DSWM homepage. Once customers click on “Make Payments” located in the top navigation, they will be directed to the “Solid Waste Online Fee Payment” page. On that page, located on the right-hand side, customers can select “Pay Waste-Collection Related Fees”. Lastly, customers will be prompted to register and create an online profile. Customers are required to provide a reliable email address to register and to complete their online payment(s). Online payments must be paid in full – partial payments are not accepted. Customers are advised to allow 24 hours for online payment(s) to fully process.

Online payments cannot be made for the following Solid Waste Management fees: landscaper coupons, liens, fines, delinquency fees, citations or commercial disposal fees.

For more information on DSWM payment methods, please call 311 or visit: www.miamidade.gov/solidwaste

Miami-Dade County Auction

For the residents that have requested to receive notification on the auction:

Miami-Dade County will be conducting an online auction starting on the beginning of every month and will update every week for various surplus items as listed below and which can be viewed at the following link: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfmfa=Main.AdvSearchResultsNew&agency=7167

Bike 305 Month



Start a new habit, bike to work

March is Bike 305 Month in Miami-Dade County. Kick start a healthy habit for you and the environment by riding your bike to work or to run errands. Enjoy some of Miami-Dade Parks’ great trails inside our parks, or experience some of the County’s interconnecting trails, including the Biscayne Everglades Trail and the Underline, the 7.5 miles of land underneath the Metrorail.

To find the nearest bike trail visit, www.miamidade.gov/parks.





In 1987 the US Congress designated March as National Women’s History Month. Each year there is a special theme and women whose lives exemplify that theme are selected as National Honorees.The 2018 National Women’s History theme presents the opportunity to honor women who have shaped America’s history and its future through their tireless commitment to ending discrimination against women and girls. The theme embodies women working together with strength, tenacity and courage to overcome obstacles and achieve joyful accomplishments.

Office of Commissioner Joe A. Martinez

District 11 Office

4081 SW 152 Avenue, Unit 21,

Miami, FL 33185 305-552-1155 or 305-375-5511 email: district11@miamidade.gov