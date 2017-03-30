This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Marist Brothers conducted their 200th Anniversary Picnic in honor of the 200th anniversary of the Marist Brothers religious order on Staurday, Mar. 18, at Christopher Columbus High School.

The grand picnic was celebrated by the entire Columbus family including students, parents, teachers, staff, and alumni — close to 1,000 attendees.

Columbus is one of seven Marist-founded schools in the United States (the only one in Florida). There are currently 14 Marist Brothers and over 100 Marist lay faculty members carrying out the Marist mission of “making Jesus Christ known and loved to young people” at Columbus High.

As part of the picnic festivities, there was a short prayer service at 12:30 p.m. that included a special honor for all the Marist Brothers present. Several Marist Brothers judged the Pig Roast Competition, which involved nearly two dozen teams roasting a full-size pig in “Caja Chinas” (large roasting boxes). There also were bands, dominoes and plenty of activities and bounce houses for children.