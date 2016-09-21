Palmer Trinity School (PTS) has announced that Mark Reese is the new head football coach.

Reese has been part of the PTS football staff since 2015 as defensive coordinator for the team. As head coach he is responsible for game planning as well as the creation of offensive and defensive schemes. Coach Reese hopes to further the students’ knowledge of football fundamentals and techniques.

“Coach Reese has been a key part of PTS football and his position as head coach this year sets us up for a very promising season, where student-athletes will get a glimpse into professional-level training,” said Patrick Roberts, head of school.

Reese serves as coaching staff consultant for Football Academy Consulting in Miami and previously has worked as defensive graduate assistant and quality control for the University of Miami. He has had two defensive backs be drafted in the second and third rounds of the 2011 NFL Draft and even had two rookie defensive backs on NFL Rosters in 2010 among other accomplishments.

Coach Reese holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from San Diego State University where he played wide receiver and quarterback for the school’s football team until 1997. He later went on to obtain a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies at the University of Miami, graduating in 2010.

For more information about Palmer Trinity School, visit www.palmertrinity.org.