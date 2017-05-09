May is Education Month at Marlins Park, and today marks the beginning of Marlins Think Tank Week, presented by SchoolPool, a program of the Florida Department of Transportation. Sixteen lucky classrooms who participated in the Marlins Think Tank Sweepstakes will be visited by Marlins players, coaches, or broadcasters during Think Tank Week. Students will present their completed Think Tank lessons and have the opportunity to meet the Marlins personnel. Classroom visits will take place on May 9, May 10, and May 12.

In addition, the Marlins will host four Marlins Ayudan School Partnership Program Appreciation Nights. On May 9, the Marlins will host students, faculty, and staff from elementary partner school Lenora B. Smith Elementary at Marlins Park. On May 10, the Marlins will host students, faculty, and staff from elementary partner school Citrus Grove Elementary at Marlins Park. On May 15, the Marlins will host students, faculty, and staff from middle school partner Kinloch Park Middle at Marlins Park. On May 16, the Marlins will host students, faculty, and staff from high school partner Miami Senior High at Marlins Park.

SchoolPool is a free program of the Florida Department of Transportation. The program helps reduce traffic congestion around schools, promotes safety for pedestrians and bicyclists and helps the environment. The program also connects families interested in carpooling, biking and walking to and from school and provides incentives to parents and students who share the ride. Visit goschoolpool.com for more information.

For the schedule of events for Think Tank Week, please see below.