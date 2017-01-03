Miami Dade College’s (MDC) acclaimed School of Engineering & Technology will launch new Weekend Accelerated College Credit Certificate Programs in the booming fields of database administration and computer repair and installation at Wolfson Campus in January 2017.

The Database Administrator Certificate allows for graduates to enter the burgeoning field of big data in positions, including database administrator, systems programmer, and network manager, which have excellent starting salaries, in as little as six months.

For more information, visit www.mdc.edu/microsoftdbacertificate/ or contact Dr. Djuradj Babic, director of the School of Engineering & Technology, 305-237-3735, dbabic@mdc.edu.

The Computer Repairer/Installer Certificate allows graduates to enter the exploding industry of computer and systems repair, installation and technology.

For more information, visit www.mdc.edu/pcrepair/ or contact Anselm Knights, college-wide department chair of engineering at 305-237-1363, aknights@mdc.edu.

MDC always has aimed at providing its students maximum flexibility with high quality courses offered seven days a week through the Virtual College, other accelerated programs, and prior learning assessment.