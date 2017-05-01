This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The creation of the City of Doral, major industrial activity throughout the region, and bustling new employment centers have sparked a big draw to – and between – the western most communities of Miami-Dade County. In fact, a recent study prepared by the FIU School of Architecture stated that a great portion of the residents of Kendall flock to Doral everyday to go to work.

In response to the historic and unprecedented transformation happening in this dynamic area, MDX is undertaking a major construction project to improve to the Interchange at SR 836 and NW 87th Ave. The project is aimed at tackling the congestion that exists today for commuters traveling on NW 87th Ave. and accessing SR 836/Dolphin Expressway.

Presently, all the movements to access the expressway occur right at 87th Ave. But the new design now being introduced here, to relocate the entrance and exit ramps at NW 87th Ave., will vastly improve traffic operations in this area. A new flyover ramp from westbound NW 12th St. will connect drivers to westbound SR 836, which will substantially reduce congestion at the intersection of NW 87th Ave. and NW 12th St. Additional turn lanes and capacity at this intersection both northbound and southbound also will relieve today’s conditions. In addition, MDX is replacing all bridges over NW 87th Ave.

One major component of this improvement plan is the addition of one lane in each direction at NW 12th St. from just west of 87th Ave. to just east of NW 82nd Ave. The effort to widen the roadway will significantly enhance this heavily traveled Miami-Dade thoroughfare. Commuters will also see new traffic signals installed at NW 87th Ave., NW 82nd Ave., and NW 12th St.

Now here’s a little known fact: MDX built a bikeway/linear park within their right-of-way property back in 2007 when the agency constructed the extension of SR 836 to 137th Ave. – an extension that today saves commuters 50 percent of the time they were spending traveling on parallel local roads. The bike path/linear park, called “Kitty Roedel Bike Path,” extends from NW 107th Ave. to NW 87th Ave. and is the only bike path within a limited-access facility in South Florida. The best part is, this bike path will be extended with this project to NW 82nd Ave. – and will eventually be an exciting new addition to the Miami-Dade County Bicycle Master Plan.

On the south side of SR 836, parallel to the Fontainebleau area and neighboring multi-family residential communities, MDX is constructing sound barriers to help reduce the noise impacts of the expressway. Ultimately, this project will complete the connections between SR 836 and the Palmetto Expressway and will provide the increased capacity necessary to meet future demand.

Since last summer, construction has been moving at a very fast pace, and today is about 40 percent complete. MDX anticipates this entire important project will be finished by Fall 2018.

Get more information about MDX at www.mdxway.com or call 305-637-3277.