MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Sunday, February 4 through Sunday, February 11, 2018

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway

Note: All overnight ramp closures and their respective detours will happen intermittently and not in conflict with each other. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage, as SR 836 ramps will be opening and closing throughout the week.

Complete Mainline Closure

All lanes and ramps on westbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for beam erection on Saturday, February 3 from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. and again on Sunday, February 4 and Monday, February 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue seeking to go west on SR 836 can:

Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Complete Mainline Closure

All lanes and ramps on eastbound SR 836 from NW 57th Avenue to NW 45th Avenue will be closed for full span removal on Monday, February 5 and Tuesday, February 6 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn right on Perimeter Road

Turn right on NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn on right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to continue eastbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Complete Mainline Closure

All lanes on westbound SR 836 between NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and NW 84th Avenue will be closed for a traffic shift on Saturday, February 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances will be Monday, February 5. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Westbound SR 836 drivers should:

Take exit for NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Continue westbound on collector distributor road

Merge onto westbound SR 836 just after NW 87th Avenue

Southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway drivers should:

Take exit for westbound SR 836

Stay right to continue westbound on collector distributor road

Merge onto westbound SR 836 just after NW 87th Avenue

OR

Take exit for NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn left on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 12 th Street

Street Take exit for westbound SR 836 on left

Northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway drivers should:

Take exit for westbound SR 836

Stay right to continue westbound on collector distributor road

Merge onto westbound SR 836

OR

Take exit for NW 25 th Street and turn left

Street and turn left Turn left on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 12 th Street

Street Take exit for westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from MIA/NW 12th Drive will be closed for lighting installation, bridge demolition, and earthwork on Friday, February 2 at 11 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday, February 5 at 5 a.m. and again on Tuesday, February 6 through Thursday, February 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, February 9 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers exiting MIA can:

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Continue south on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on 14 th Street

Street Turn left on 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access westbound SR 836 from NW 21st Street can:

Continue westbound on NW 21 st Street

Street Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on 14 th Street

Street Turn left on 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 57th Avenue will be closed for a traffic shift on Sunday, February 4 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances will be Monday, February 5. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit for NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Continue on NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for barrier wall removal on Sunday, February 4 through Thursday, February 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, February 9 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access ramp to eastbound SR 836

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for barrier wall removal on Sunday, February 4 through Thursday, February 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, February 9 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Continue to NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for earthwork and pile driving on Sunday, February 4 through Thursday, February 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, February 9 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road is closed for reconstruction until the end of February 2018. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn right on NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for drill shaft installation on Sunday, February 4 through Thursday, February 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, February 9 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue northbound on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for bridge demolition, clearing and grubbing on Sunday, February 4 through Thursday, February 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, February 9 at 11 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday, February 12 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow poster detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue east on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for clearing and grubbing on Sunday, February 4 through Thursday, February 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left to access northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be intermittently closed for drainage work on Sunday, February 4 through Thursday, February 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to MIA/NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on NW 25 th Street

Street Continue to NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for drill shaft installation on Sunday, February 4 through Thursday, February 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, February 9 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge demolition on Sunday, February 4 through Thursday, February 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, February 9 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 20 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge demolition on Sunday, February 4 through Thursday, February 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, February 9 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Continue on NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed for median demolition, temporary pole installation, clearing and grubbing on Sunday, February 4 through Thursday, February 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, February 9 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on South River Drive

Turn left on NW 19 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn right on South River Drive

Turn left on NW 19 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for clearing and grubbing on Friday, February 9 at 11 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday, February 12 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Take exit to NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 25th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on eastbound NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue will close for drainage and road work on Friday, February 2 at 11 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday, February 5 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 14th Street can:

Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left on NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 37th Avenue to access NW 14th Street

To access eastbound NW 14th Street from northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Continue north on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street

Street Continue east on NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 37th Avenue to access eastbound NW 14th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on NW 57th Avenue between Perimeter Road and Blue Lagoon Drive for a traffic shift on Sunday, February 4 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstance will be Monday, February 5. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access westbound SR 836 and Perimeter Road from northbound NW 57th Avenue:

Turn left on Blue Lagoon Drive

Turn left on NW 62 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Take entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue on NW 72nd Avenue to access Perimeter Road

To access westbound SR 836 from Perimeter Road:

Turn left on NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

To access Perimeter Road from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 15th Street to access Perimeter Road

To access southbound NW 57th Avenue from westbound SR 836:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

To access Perimeter Road from westbound SR 836:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 72nd Avenue to access Perimeter Road

To access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound Perimeter Road:

Turn right on NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

To access NW 57th Avenue from westbound Perimeter Road:

Turn left on NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for drill shaft installation and signal work on Tuesday, February 6 through Thursday, February 8 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit ramp to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right on NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent closure of eastbound or westbound NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for tree relocation, drainage work and earthwork on Tuesday, February 6 through Thursday, February 8 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:

Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left on NW 7th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

OR

Turn left on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Drivers exiting westbound SR 836 at NW 37th Avenue or going westbound on NW 14th Street can:

Turn left on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on NW 34th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for drill shaft installation and signal work on Sunday, February 4 through Saturday, February 10 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day and from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 34th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 34th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 14th Terrace

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for signal work and drainage installation on Monday, February 5 through Thursday, February 8 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left on NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right on NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right on NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue will close for bridge demolition on Friday, February 9 at 10 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday, February 12 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 14th Street can:

Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 37th Avenue

Drivers going westbound on NW 14th Street can:

Turn left on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

OR

Turn right on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 25th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/Lejeune Road

Drivers going northbound on NW 37th Avenue:

Turn left on NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access NW 14th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Continue north on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 37th Avenue to access NW 14th Street