Miami Dade College announces 2017 Endowed Teaching Chairs

Miami Dade College (MDC) recognized five faculty members with the college’s highest honor on Tuesday, Dec. 19, bestowing the distinction of 2017 Endowed Teaching Chairs.

MDC’s Endowed Teaching Chairs are generously funded by donors through the ongoing work of the MDC Foundation. Each year, top faculty members are selected for the distinction by their peers based on demonstrated excellence in teaching and commitment to MDC’s mission.

More than 300 MDC faculty members have been recognized since the Endowed Teaching Chair Program began in 1992. MDC blazed the trail nationally for the implementation of this special program at similar colleges. Endowed Teaching Chairs receive an annual stipend of $7,500 for three years to explore new teaching methods, develop new projects and enhance their technological expertise.

Meet the 2017 Endowed Teaching Chairs:

Sarah Garman, MA, The John and Elizabeth Rodé Endowed Teaching Chair — The daughter of two MDC professors, Sarah Garman has been teaching at MDC for more than 20 years. An associate professor, senior in the Department of Arts and Philosophy at North Campus, Garman employs technology, collaborative learning and a love of service to encourage students to become lifelong learners and engaged citizens.

Juan Miguel Morata, EdD, The Louis Wolfson III Endowed Teaching Chair — Juan Morata, the first in his family to earn a college degree, is an example and inspiration to his students. The associate professor, senior in biology at Wolfson Campus, is a highly experienced teacher and researcher who excelled in the industry.

Jessyca Perez, MS, The Calvin and Flavia Oak Foundation Inc. Endowed Teaching Chair — MDC alumna Jessyca Perez is a dedicated advocate for her students. Through her teaching, counseling and service, the associate professor, junior of psychology and student life skills at Homestead Campus, has inspired and supported her students at MDC for 11 years.

Ginny Peterson Tennant, PhD, The Ruth B. and Jack Kassewitz Endowed Teaching Chair — Ginny Peterson Tennant is passionate about developing lifelong learners. A professor of psychology in the Department of Social Sciences since 2000 and an Honors College leadership professor at the North Campus, Tennant uses integrative teaching methods and active learning to engage her students.

Diego Tibaquirá, MS, The Robert Russell Memorial Foundation Endowed Teaching Chair — Originally from the Bronx, Diego Tibaquirá’s journey out of the rough-and-tumble neighborhood of his youth began in the United States Marine Corps. The associate professor, senior in computer science at InterAmerican Campus, cites leadership traits of the Marines — such as endurance, integrity and enthusiasm — as key for academic success, and is a deeply loyal mentor and teacher.