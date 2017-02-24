Students Will Learn Sales and Marketing Techniques To Secure Consumers

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair and Exposition will be hosting their 2nd Annual Market Mixer to support the agriculture education in Miami-Dade County. Students are preparing for the 2017 Agriculture Competitions, where many Miami-Dade County Public School students are expected to compete showcasing their livestock animals at the Miami Youth Fair. The initiative is based on the Future Farmers of America, now known as the FFA Program, which occurs within the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition’s expanded agricultural area called The Barn. For the past nine-months, these students have worked on their projects while attending educational seminars to gain hands-on experience related to the business side of the agricultural industry.

Market Seminars are annual workshops that supplement classroom curriculum and cover all competitions held during the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition. The next scheduled event is the Market Mixer this Friday, February 24 from 7-8 p.m. in the Blue Ribbon Room on the fairgrounds. This event will serve to teach the students how to network and use sales and marketing techniques to secure buyers for their livestock.

The annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition reaches all corners of Miami-Dade County through its many academic and athletic programs. The Youth Fair supports education though its academic scholarship program, which brings students one-step closer to achieving their career goals. The Youth Fair is also committed to helping bridge the gap between urban Miami-Dade County and its agricultural roots through its Ag Ambassador program. The Youth Fair’s competitive exhibits programs showcase youth achievement within the areas of science, technology, engineering, performing and fine arts, mathematics agriculture, social sciences and language arts. For more information, visit www.fairexpo.com .

About the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition (The Youth Fair) is the largest charity event in South Florida. The not-for-profit association is dedicated to promoting education and agriculture while showcasing and rewarding youth achievement and providing quality family entertainment, all without taxpayer dollars. In 2016, the annual Youth Fair displayed more than 58,000 student projects to more than 612,000 Youth Fair guests and awarded more than $460,000 in college scholarships, cash premiums and awards to students. To date, The Youth Fair has presented well over $11 million to the Miami-Dade community. It was recognized as the 2015 Leisure & Entertainment Services Firm of the Year by the Latin Builder’s Association, was named as the 2015 Non-Profit Organization of the Year by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and was awarded the 2015 Diamond Award for Outstanding Hospitality Entity by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. Most recently, it was awarded the 2016 Trustee of the Year from South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was one of the finalists for the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce 2016 Diamond Award for Large Non-Profit. The Fair Exposition Center, which is the second largest convention center in Miami-Dade County, hosts an additional 70 community events each year. Visit fairexpo.com or call 305-223-7060.