Each year the Miami Dadeland Pinecrest Rotary Club awards more than $35,000 in scholarships. Pictured (l-r) are Le Marion Willams, scholarship recipient; Howard Horowitz, president of Miami Dadeland Pinecrest Rotary Club; Morgan Lang, scholarship recipient; Bruce Seaton, Rotary; Donna Genet, Rotary; Lia Comparini, scholarship recipient; Victoria Dobbs, Palmetto High principal; Kayla Spigelman, scholarship recipient; Harry Nerenberg, CAP advisor, and (sitting) John de la Cruz, Interact advisor.

