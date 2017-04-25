WHEN: Thursday, April 27, 2017 7:30-11:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium – 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens FL 33056

***Event will be on the field.***

DETAILS: The Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft Party powered by South Florida Ford is a free event that is open to the public. The event features live insider analysis, current and former player autographs, interactive games, photo opportunities, concessions and areas to watch the 2017 NFL Draft. Pre-registration for free tickets can be found HERE.

Activities and Attractions:

The Audible – 2017 Draft Show: Will feature live insider analysis, exclusive interviews with Dolphins alumni and current players, contests and prizing.

Combine Challenge: A fun, interactive area for kids and adults alike to test their skills and agility.

Free autographs from cheerleaders, current and alumni players.

Performances from the internationally known Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders.

Official draft merchandise on sale.

Garage Sale of signature Dolphins items, with proceeds benefiting the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

Tours in the Samsung Business Preview Center.

Concessions available for purchase.

All guests are encouraged to RSVP to be eligible to win great prizes throughout the event. Register by visiting Dolphins.com. The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for this event at the stadium.