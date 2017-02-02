The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee will travel to Houston, Texas on February 2nd to attend Super Bowl 51. During the visit, the Committee will be meeting with NFL organizers to attend their final production meetings as well as visiting a number of NFL sponsored events, hotels and venues to better understand the league’s requirements and how to apply those to Super Bowl 2020 in Miami, FL. As the Super Bowl continues to grow, so do the requirements for the host city. Therefore, representatives from the Host Committee will be meeting with members of the Houston Host Committee as well, providing them with the direct knowledge they need.

“The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee wants to ensure that everyone involved has the best experience possible in 2020 while in South Florida. We will be visiting Houston for this year’s Super Bowl and meeting with the Houston Host Committee, as well as NFL representatives to gain knowledge of the behind-the-scenes production details necessary to create the most exciting sports event of the year,” stated Rodney Barreto, Chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.

About The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee

The Committee is comprised of top community leaders whose efforts make South Florida shine under this worldwide spotlight. South Florida hosted its record-breaking tenth Super Bowl in 2010 and for the first time in more than 30 years, also hosted the 2010 Pro Bowl. Both games were an enormous success for all of South Florida and the NFL. For more information on the Host Committee, please visit www.miamisb2020.com.