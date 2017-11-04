Miami Whole Foods Market Stores donate almost $40,000 to Zoo Miami Foundation

Whole Foods Market representatives presented Zoo Miami Foundation and Zoo Miami leaders and staff with a check for almost $40,000 on Oct. 17 as part of the natural and organic grocer’s 5 Percent Day Community Giving Program.

All six local Whole Foods Market stores — Pinecrest, Coral Gables, Downtown, South Beach, North Miami and Aventura — invited guests to shop on Aug. 31 in order to donate 5 percent of the day’s net sales to Zoo Miami Foundation.

The proceeds from the day will bring endangered species awareness and Florida Everglades education to Miami-Dade students through the Foundation’s Education Department.

“We are grateful to have community partners like Whole Foods Market, who selected Zoo Miami Foundation as part of their giving program. We are also thankful to Whole Foods Market customers who shopped on that day to support the zoo,” said Bill Moore, Zoo Miami Foundation president and CEO.

Whole Foods Market is passionate about supporting local community causes and organizations. Four times per year, each store holds community giving days called “5 Percent Days,” when they donate 5 percent of the day’s net sales to a local nonprofit or educational organization that reflects a cause that shoppers and neighbors care about.

Zoo Miami Foundation’s Education Department will provide multiple outreaches with educators and ambassador animals to 1,155 children in 21 classes in Miami-Dade. Each class also will receive an Adopt-An-Animal Alligator package and have the opportunity to enter into a competition to create the best animal enrichment item of their choice. The top 3 classes will receive a Behind the Scenes tour during their Zoo Miami field trip. With this robust programming, Zoo Miami will create a deeper connection within each child to the animals and natural world.

“We are excited to further expose students to the Everglades and endangered species in order for them to understand that science is not only important but also fun. Being that they are the next generation of eco-heroes, these lessons will be stepping stones to building our future leaders,” said Jessica Parks, Zoo Miami Foundation interim education director.

Zoo Miami Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that supports Zoo Miami through education, conservation and outreach programs; marketing and public relations; volunteer services and financial support for the construction of new exhibits. For more information, call 305-255-5551 or visit www.zoomiami.org.

Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 St. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; ticket booths close at 4 p.m. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.zoomiami.org or call 305-251-0400.