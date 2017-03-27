All women affiliated with one of the 26 Panhellenic Greek letter women’s fraternities across the country are invited to join Miami Women’s Panhellenic for its 100th Anniversary Celebration on Apr. 1.

Organized in 1917 as a fraternal organizational for Panhellenic women living in Miami, Miami Women’s Panhellenic is one of Miami-Dade County’s longest continuously operating women’s organizations. Miami Women’s Panhellenic’s rich history is documented in local historical archives and includes many of the county’s notable women leaders as its members throughout the decades.

The celebration will begin on Apr. 1 at 10:30 a.m. with registration and social hour followed by an 11 a.m. brunch buffet to be held at the Miami Doubletree Airport Hotel, 711 NW 72 Ave. for $40 per person. To reserve your seat/table, call Elena DeVilliers, ZTA, at 305-801-4047 or send email to womenspanhellenic@yahoo.com.