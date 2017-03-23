Over 200 students from Miami-Dade county schools will join the Key Club chapter at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School for a youth summit on empowerment involving issues of climate change/economic development on Saturday, March 25. The MYSS will primarily take place at the school’s Roca Theater beginning at 8 a.m.

“Our young men will benefit greatly from the insight and discussion which will be shared at this summit,” said Mr. Jose E. Roca, Principal. “We welcome to our campus the students from throughout our county and challenge them to put what they discuss at this summit into action.”

The conference was organized to address the issues of climate change, financial literacy, poverty, and energy. The event will begin with registration at 8:15 a.m. and will be followed by breakfast and an icebreaker event. Promptly following this is the Keynote speaker Mayor of Miami Beach Philip Levine. Following his presentation there will be a set of speakers about economic development, two main speakers, followed by “break out” sessions in different venues around the school. The afternoon will be focused on the environment and follow the same format as the earlier session. The day will culminate and subsequently finish at 5:00 p.m. with a call to action and planning for the future of the organization.

Belen Jesuit Preparatory School is located at 500 SW 127th Ave in Miami.

The Miami Youth Sustainability Summit (MYSS) was formed after a call to action by Pope Francis in his encyclical. It outlined the need to take action in our community especially on climate change. This inspired Head Organizer Angel Aguilar to begin this initiative and try to change his own community. He then gathered a team of friends and peers to make this call to action a reality.