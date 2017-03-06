Pincho Factory patrons have much to be excited about – the homegrown Miami-based fast casual brand is announcing a revamped version of their signature craft brew, 627 Ale. Pincho Factory’s original own brew, 627, named after the balance left in their bank account after they opened the flagship restaurant, is now locally brewed by MIA Beer Company in Miami and will be offered on tap at all Pincho Factory locations.

“We felt a partnership with MIA Beer Company was just right. Their passion for beer and keen understanding of our brand fit seamlessly, and we are excited to build on this relationship,” said Nedal Ahmad, Co-Founder of Pincho Factory. “Those who already love our 627 will love the new version even more.”

A slight overhaul of the original 627 Ale, though similar in bones, gives the saison style beer a fresher taste. The teams behind Pincho Factory and MIA Beer Company have worked together to combine both visions for a beer that compliments the fan-favorite menu items. Their unique burgers and kebabs including the Pincho Burger, Tostón Burger, Rice Bowls, Classic Fries and Sweet Potato Tots will match perfectly with the new brew. Additional menu highlights include Hot Dogs and Chicken Sandwiches and a popular “Chalkboard Special”; a creative specialty item which changes monthly.

The return of 627 Ale makes its way to Pincho stores just in time for the brands major plans for growth set in motion by the Pincho Factory team and its new Advisory Board. With multiple new stores in development, including some with recently-named franchise partner Jonathan Vilma – a former NFL star turned restaurateur with a five-store commitment with the Pincho team – the Pincho Factory name is laying the groundwork for massive expansion.

To find a Pincho Factory location nearest you, visit: http://pinchofactory.com/locations/

About Pincho Factory

Founded in 2010 by cousins Nedal Ahmad, Otto Othman and Nizar Ahmad, Pincho Factory, Inc., is a family-owned, Miami-based fast-casual culinary brand. Now with seven Florida locations, two outlets in the AmericanAirlines Arena, and franchising in place, this unique concept is preparing for major expansion. Serving elevated street food in vibrant, casual spaces – perfect for a lunch away from the office or a late-night bite with family or friends – Pincho Factory is both something uniquely Miami and, like the city of its birth, very international. Website: https://pinchofactory.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pinchofactory

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pinchofactory

Instagram: https://instagram.com/pinchofactory/