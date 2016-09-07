Simon, a global retail real estate company, has announced that The Falls is accepting applications to participate in the 20th annual “Miracle on 136th Street” Holiday Parade on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The parade, which will be led by a soon-to-be-announced grand marshal, offers unit applicants the opportunity to get in the holiday spirit and participate in this unique community tradition.

The Falls is seeking exciting, engaging and interactive groups from the community to participate in the dynamic holiday parade. Applicants can choose to design their own floats, decorate a vehicle, or enter a group to march the parade route. Dance, cheer, cultural and musical groups are all welcome to show off their spirit as they march the parade route in front of thousands of spectators.

Corporations and small businesses also are welcome to submit a parade application. There are sponsorship packages available for companies to sponsor a float, host an activity, or have a display tent.

Space is limited and the deadline to submit applications is Friday, Sept. 30.

“Participating in the 20th anniversary of the “Miracle on 136th Street” Holiday Parade is an incredible opportunity for local organizations to highlight their services and proudly showcase their commitment to our tight-knit community,” said Carla DeMaria, director of marketing and business development at The Falls. “We are thrilled to celebrate the holiday season at the 20th anniversary parade.”

For more information about the parade, call 305-255-4571 or visit the mall website at www.simon.com/thefalls.

The Falls is located at 8888 SW 136 St. and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. For more information, call the management office at 305-255-4571 or visit www.ShopTheFalls.com.