Modera Metro Dadeland makes a big splash in Kendall’s downtown district

One of the most exciting new properties to enter the Downtown Dadeland residential scene made a big splash March 15 as Modera Metro Dadeland was officially welcomed by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce at a poolside grand-opening party.

Friends and neighbors joined Mill Creek Residential property executives and staff at the elegant rooftop event, which included a ribbon cutting ceremony, live music, great food, and fun beverages – all staged beside the building’s sparkling pool and entertainment amenity on the building’s 25th floor.

Mill Creek, a multifamily company focusing on the development of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide, continues to grow its South Florida portfolio with the development of Modera Metro Dadeland. The first of a two-phase development, this mixed-use community features 422 apartment homes with unimpeded views of Biscayne Bay and the city in the distance.

“We are so pleased to open this attractive community facility operating under the Modera brand name,” said Jeff Meran, senior managing director of South Florida for Mill Creek Residential.

In describing the building as a “fresh, modern architecture meshed with a timelessly classic style,” Meran noted that Modera Metro Dadeland offers studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom, averaging a square footage of 911 with den layouts, loft layouts, and penthouses available.

Community amenities include a two rooftop decks, barbecue areas, on-site park, pet spa, controlled-access garage parking, and elevated hotel inspired swimming pool.

Additional indoor amenities include a 24-hour fitness studio, clubhouse, cyber café, conference room, gameroom, and theater room. Apartment interiors feature porcelain plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, 42-inch custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and, in select homes, patios and balconies.

Located at 8215 SW 72nd Avenue, the community benefits by its proximity to the major thoroughfares of the city, including U.S. 1, the Palmetto Expressway and SW 88 St., providing fast access to many business centers of South Dade and the Miami metropolitan area.

Another attractive aspect of Modera’s prime location is that it is within walking distance to the Dadeland North Metrorail station. Major employers in the immediate area include Baptist Health and the University of Miami. The neighborhood and surrounding area features an array of entertainment options as well, including Downtown Dadeland, Dadeland Mall, and Pinecrest Gardens.

Meran added that Modera Metro Dadeland is attracting a mix of young professionals, empty nesters, and college students. Within a five-mile radius of the community, the population grew 2.7 percent from 2010-14 and an additional 4.4 percent increase is projected by 2019. Within a three-mile radius of the site, average incomes approach six figures and one-third of home values exceed $500,000.

The second phase will be treated as a separate development with its own amenities. Phase II will also consist of a 25-story high rise featuring 422 apartment homes.

Modera Metro Dadeland is Mill Creek’s seventh development community in South Florida. Current nearby Mill Creek communities include Modera Douglas Station, Modera Port Royale, Modera Pembroke Pines, Modera Town Center, and Modera Coral Gables.

For more information about Mill Creek Residential, visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

For information about the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, visit www.miamichamber.com.