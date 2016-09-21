The highly anticipated Nanndi Homemade Frozen Cream & Pastry Shop has opened at Downtown Dadeland’s urban lifestyle and culinary center.

Nanndi’s frozen cream is a unique, all-natural blend of ice cream and Italian gelato that is handcrafted to produce a variety of exquisite flavors and textures creating a multi-sensory dining experience and putting a unique spin on a classic treat.

Created by Chef Sabrina Mancin and businessman Alain Torres, Nanndi is the latest chef-driven concept to open doors at Downtown Dadeland and will serve as the center’s first shop dedicated entirely to sweets.

Nanndi, whose name is a variation of the Zulu word meaning “Sweet,” will serve frozen cream flavors ranging from classic to the unexpected with some paying homage to South Florida favorites, such as: “María Cookie,” made with the popular María cookies from Latin America; “Key Lime Pie,” a staple of Key West, and “Guava and Cheese,” a Cuban delicacy.

The sweet shop also will serve a diverse selection of fresh pastries made with recipes, ingredients and flavor combinations from around the world along with a variety of dairy free options, fruit sorbets, and low-sugar marmalades and conserves.

A number of other tenants are slated to open doors at Downtown Dadeland in the coming months, some of which include: Chef Jorgie Ramos’ latest concept, Barley an American Brasserie, a fusion of rustic Americana comfort food with Latin and Asian influences; The Brick, which will work with James Beard Award-winning chef Allen Susser to create a seasonally inspired menu; Orangetheory Fitness, and the recently signed Ghee Indian Kitchen, which is owned and operated by Chef Niven Patel, the former executive chef at Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the diverse culinary lineup that we’ve created at Downtown Dadeland,” said Shane Hillsley, managing director of Duncan Hillsley Capital. “There has been a lot of buzz about Nanndi around the area, so we’re excited that the day has officially come for Nanndi to open its doors.”

DHPI LLC was established through a joint venture between Duncan Hillsley Capital and PEBB Capital and has been revitalizing Downtown

Dadeland’s 127,635 square feet of retail space since 2014. Located at 7250 N. Kendall Dr., Downtown Dadeland offers a fresh urban vision, bringing together dining, shopping, and health and fitness establishments to create a dynamic and vibrant destination.

For more information, visit www.downtowndadeland.com or www.nanndi.com.