National Endowment for the Arts gives $25,000 award to Miami Music Project

National Endowment for the Arts chair Jane Chu recently approved more than $82 million to fund local arts projects across the country in the NEA’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2017.

Included in this announcement is an Art Works award of $25,000 to Miami Music Project to provide its tuition-free, year-round music program to under-resourced communities in Miami-Dade County.

“The arts reflect the vision, energy, and talent of America’s artists and arts organizations,” Chu said.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support organizations such as Miami Music Project, in serving their communities by providing excellent and accessible arts experiences,” she added.

“This program started with 15 students in 2010 and now serves almost 500 on a daily basis,” said Anna Pietraszko, Miami Music Project executive director. “To receive recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts gives us validation that what we do matters and truly makes a difference in the community. I could not be prouder of this organization and what it has accomplished. This award shows that we are on our way to ensuring every child has access to music.”