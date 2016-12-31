This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Falls has announced the addition of a new children’s play area, sponsored by Jackson Health System, which opened to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 1,344-square-foot play area is located between Gap and Williams-Sonoma, near Center Court. Constructed of soft foam material, the play area features a variety of nature themed structures that allow children to play, climb and slide while parents enjoy a break from shopping underneath brightly colored shade sails.

“We are very excited to announce Jackson Health as the sponsor of this valued amenity at The Falls,” said Carla De Maria, director of marketing and business development. “The new children’s play area is just one way in which we have enhanced the shopping experience for our customers and their families at our destination center.”

Families in the community were invited to celebrate the grand opening on with festivities including an arts and crafts zone, face painting, live music, refreshments and treats, giveaways, and a ribbon cutting.

“Jackson Health System is committed to the health and well-being of all Miami-Dade County residents, and part of that commitment is being good community partners,” said Carlos A. Migoya, president and CEO of Jackson Health System. “We are excited to collaborate with The Falls, a neighbor of our Jackson South Community Hospital, to bring a fun and safe entertainment option to children at the mall.”

The play area is a free, outdoor activity center specially designed for children under 42 inches tall that is ADA compliant and includes colorful anti-bacterial play elements. The Falls play area is not only fun, but it also contributes to exercise and positive developmental growth in a safe environment. Slides and climbers promote social interaction and development, cognitive development and problem-solving skills. For parents, it serves as an entertainment stop for children while watching all the action from benches that surround the gated play area.

The Falls is one of the largest open-air shopping, dining and entertainment complexes in the U.S. The 55-acre shopping center and tourist destination features 821,000 square feet of retail space with more than 100 specialty stores, restaurants, and cafés as well as Regal Cinemas and The Fresh Market. Anchored by Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s, The Falls offers the first American Girl store in Florida, Apple Store, Brooks Brothers, ALEX AND ANI, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, BCBGMAXAZRIA, Brio Tuscan Grille, PF Chang’s, and many other fine specialty retailers and eateries.

The Falls is located at 8888 SW 136 St., off of US1, and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. For more information, call the management office at 305-255-4571 or visit www.ShopTheFalls.com.