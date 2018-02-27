New first-of-its-kind school now open in Dadeland area

Fusion Academy has announced its 43rd school in the U.S. is now open in Miami, bringing an innovative, new model of education to Florida for the first time. Fusion Miami is an accredited private middle and high school for grades 6-12 offering classes that are one-to-one — one student and one teacher per classroom.

Classes began at new state-of-the-art campus, located at 9130 S. Dadeland Blvd., Suite 102, Miami, FL 33156. Educators nationwide, including FIU president Dr. Mark B. Rosenberg, have championed the rise of individualized education. Fusion Academy is a pioneer across the country, providing a solution for parents who have been searching for a more tailored learning approach for their children.

Led by Maria Cardenas, head of school, the new school in the Dadeland area allows teachers to personalize class curriculum and pace around each student’s strengths, interests, and learning style. Fusion Miami will add approximately 30 new jobs, gaining highly experienced, passionate and engaging educators who serve as both one-to-one teachers and mentors for their students at Fusion Academy.

“We believe in the potential of each of our students, and our goal is to prepare them to meet the world head on with self-assurance and competence,” Cardenas said. “In South Florida, we know it is crucial to invest in innovative teaching methods to help us measure how each student can better excel in their academic lives. Fusion Academy allows students the unique opportunity to excel at their own pace and receive the personalized attention that fosters academic success.”

The Miami school features an ultramodern recording studio, a mixed media art studio, and a Homework Café. At Fusion, homework is completed with help and supervision from a teacher in the Homework Café on campus. This enables students to spend quality time with family and friends, or pursue competitive talents, sports, and philanthropic work while simultaneously making sure they receive the instructional support they require to complete assignments.

Fusion Academy offers more than 250 academic classes, including many unique electives such as wellness and life skills classes. Many students enroll full time, but there are options to take classes for credit or seek tutoring for test preparation help.

Fusion Academy’s story began more than 25 years ago in San Diego, CA, when Miami native and Fusion Academy Founder Michelle Rose Gilman was frustrated with the status quo in traditional schools where students were not thriving. Fusion’s one-to-one teaching model proves successful in unlocking academic potential while simultaneously generating opportunities for social and emotional growth, focusing on creative expression.

Offering one of the most innovative approaches in personalized learning, 64 percent of Fusion Academy students agree they have increased their learning compared to their previous school and 83 percent of students demonstrated an increase in academic confidence after just three months at Fusion, according to their survey.

Fusion Academy Miami currently is accepting students for immediate enrollment. For more information, call 866-210-9479 or visit www.fusionmiami.com.