Simon, a global leader in retail real estate, has announced that first-to-market concept Elle Taco, Miami Beach Plastic Surgery Mini Med Spa, Calvin Klein Underwear, Oris Sushi and Latin Grill will open soon at Dadeland Mall.

Imagine walking by a restaurant and taking in the decadent smells of carnitas sizzling on an open mesquite charcoal grill, fresh produce ripe from the sun, and the spirit of Mexico. The community can enjoy the full experience of a traditional taqueria when Elle Taco opens their first concept outside of New York City at Dadeland Mall.

Diners will enjoy a diverse menu that is the product of culinary consultant and Michelin-starred chef Derrick Styczek. The delectable dishes are traditionally Mexican with an innovative flair, and include starters, sides, dips, salads, tacos, Mexican classics, desserts, kid’s meals and more. Additionally, the location will make gluten and preservative free corn totopos and tortillas daily. Located in the Dining Pavilion, Elle

Taco promises to be an exceptional addition to Dadeland Mall.

Continuing the trend of welcoming non-traditional outlets in shopping centers, Miami Beach Plastic Surgery Mini Med Spa will open their doors to Dadeland Mall shoppers in September. The 2,500-square-foot “mini medspa” will feature five luxury treatment rooms, a modern and relaxing reception area and private doctor’s office for consultations.

The extensive treatment menu will feature facials, peels, laser hair removal, non-invasive body contouring, injectables and fillers including Botox, Juvederm, Voluma and Restylane Silk. Dr. Leonard Tachmes and his associates also will be conducting Aesthetic Surgery Consultations at the Medspa. With a location near JCPenney, Miami Beach Plastic Surgery Mini Med Spa will provide a third location for Dr. Tachmes’ South Florida clients who seek excellent care and services in a professional and respectful environment.

This November, just in time for holiday shopping, Calvin Klein Underwear, a subsidiary company of PVH Corp., will open its first underwear mall store in the country at Dadeland Mall. The 2,829- square-foot store will sell both men and women’s underwear, lingerie, related soft goods, accessories and footwear in the new prototype store, which will be located near Swatch.

Oris Sushi will provide shoppers with a delicious location to grab a bite to eat this September. The concept will open in the Dining Pavilion next to Charley’s Grilled Subs in a 580-square-foot space.

Latin Grill also will join the dining mix in the new Dining Pavilion in late September with a 630-square-foot space and featuring tasty Latin cuisine items, from the standard “arroz con pollo” dish (chicken with yellow rice) to tasty sides like “platanos maduros” (fried ripe plantains).

“Specialty retailers add another dimension to our already popular retail and dining mix and we are thrilled to offer these unique, first-to-market concepts to our loyal shopper base,” said Dailen Rodriguez, director of marketing and business development. “We are proud to continue to distinguish ourselves as a destination in the Miami Market by providing exceptional retailers, restaurants and community-focused events.”

Dadeland Mall, Miami’s original and most iconic shopping center, is anchored by Florida’s largest Macy*s, as well as Macy*s Home Gallery & Kids, Saks Fifth Avenue, JCPenney, and Nordstrom. This mecca of fabulous fashion and dining destinations spans more than 1.4 million square feet and features more than 185 retail stores and restaurants. The recently added, chic Fashion Wing provides visitors with 102,000 square feet of revamped retail space that houses best of brand retailers like Porsche Design, BOSS Hugo Boss, Tommy Bahama, Microsoft, Tesla, and Urban Outfitters, among others. Terrace Dining restaurants, including Bobby’s Burger Palace, Aoki Teppanyaki, Balans, Earls Kitchen + Bar and Texas de Brazil, each have indoor or outdoor patio seating, and offer stunning views of the new wing architecture or Downtown Dadeland. Visitors can look forward to a new Dining Pavilion, featuring a new Miami modern look creating a dining experience focused on comfort and convenience.

Dadeland Mall is located at 7535 N. Kendall Dr. between the Palmetto Expressway (SR 826) and SA. Dixie Highway (US1). For more information on Dadeland Mall, contact the mall management office at 305-665-6226.